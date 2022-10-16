Moscow orders Crimea bridge to be repaired by July 2023

MOSCOW, Oct 14: Russia indicated Friday repairs to the Crimea bridge could take months after an explosion on the key supply link that sparked a barrage of retaliatory missile strikes on Ukraine.

Nearly eight months into Moscow's offensive in Ukraine, Kyiv's emboldened military was celebrating Defender's Day while a UN envoy claimed Russia's forces were using rape as a weapon.

Those celebrations come after pro-Kremlin authorities in the southern Kherson region pleaded with Moscow for help evacuating civilians in the face of an advancing Ukrainian counter-offensive.

At the same time, Russian-backed forces in the east have announced they are inching closer to the Ukraine-held down of Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin described the explosion on the Crimea bridge last week as a terrorist act and in retaliation battered Ukraine for two days with missiles that hit energy facilities and caused blackouts and disruption to water supplies.

Russia's cabinet, in a decree signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, ordered the company tasked with the "design and restoration of destroyed elements of the transport and engineering infrastructure of the Crimean Bridge" to complete the work by July 1, 2023. -AFP















