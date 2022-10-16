Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 October, 2022, 1:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Moscow orders Crimea bridge to be repaired by July 2023

Published : Saturday, 15 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117

MOSCOW, Oct 14: Russia indicated Friday repairs to the Crimea bridge could take months after an explosion on the key supply link that sparked a barrage of retaliatory missile strikes on Ukraine.
Nearly eight months into Moscow's offensive in Ukraine, Kyiv's emboldened military was celebrating Defender's Day while a UN envoy claimed Russia's forces were using rape as a weapon.
Those celebrations come after pro-Kremlin authorities in the southern Kherson region pleaded with Moscow for help evacuating civilians in the face of an advancing Ukrainian counter-offensive.
At the same time, Russian-backed forces in the east have announced they are inching closer to the Ukraine-held down of Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region.
Russian President Vladimir Putin described the explosion on the Crimea bridge last week as a terrorist act and in retaliation battered Ukraine for two days with missiles that hit energy facilities and caused blackouts and disruption to water supplies.
Russia's cabinet, in a decree signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, ordered the company tasked with the "design and restoration of destroyed elements of the transport and engineering infrastructure of the Crimean Bridge" to     complete the work by July 1, 2023.    -AFP









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Iran urges EU to take ‘realistic approach’ to Amini protests
Imran Khan says Pakistan by-election ‘a referendum’ on his popularity
Iran denies providing Russia with weapons ‘to be used’ in Ukraine
Ashok Gehlot slams BJP during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Rescuers carry the body of a man in the village of Agia Pelagia
India falls to 107 from 101 in Global Hunger Index, behind Pak, Nepal
Medical interns hold placards during a rally near the French Health Ministry in Paris
Red Cross demands immediate access to PoWs in Ukraine conflict


Latest News
German chancellor calls for EU reforms, military autonomy
Iran again denies providing weapons to Russia for Ukraine fight
Recruit more manpower from Bangladesh: President to Sultan of Brunei
India reclaim Women's Asia Cup crown
Ukraine: Russia hits power site by Kyiv, defends seized land
Woman commits suicide in Dinajpur
11 rickshawpullers remanded in police box vandalism case
Dengue claims 6 more lives in just one day
Fair election impossible under Hasina, Gaibandha its proof: GM Quader
Passenger killed after thrown away from minibus in capital
Most Read News
Exchange rate and export trades
World’s silence on Myanmar’s nuclear issue will spark regional unrest
Former primary school headmaster killed in Bogura road crash
US says return to Iran deal unlikely 'in the near future'
Dengue: 310 more patients hospitalised
Brunei Sultan due today
A regulation in need is a regulation indeed
Xi set to open party congress at challenging time for China
Woodrow Wilson: The father of Public Administration
Proposal for time, cost raise for Dhaka-Ctg Oil Pipeline project
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft