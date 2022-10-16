Himachal polls to be held on Nov 12, results on Dec 8

NEW DELHI, Oct 14: Himachal Pradesh is set to see heightened political activity with the Election Commission having announed the poll dates. The state polls would be held on November 12, and counting of votes would happen on December 8. This is set to be the first time in nearly two years that state polls would be held without strict coronavirus restrictions in place.

"Coronavirus is no longer much of a concern," Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Shukla said, addressing the much-awaited briefer on Friday. -HT