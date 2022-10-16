Trump slams Jan 6 committee over subpoena

WASHINGTON, Oct 14: Former US president Donald Trump on Thursday denounced a subpoena issued by the January 6 congressional committee and asked why he had not been called earlier to testify.

"Why didn't the Unselect Committee ask me to testify months ago?" Trump said on the Truth Social platform after lawmakers looking into the assault on the US Capitol voted to compel his testimony.

"Why did they wait until the very end, the final moments of their last meeting?" Trump asked.

"Because the Committee is a total 'BUST' that has only served to further divide our Country," he said. -AFP















