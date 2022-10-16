Countryside Events

The World Egg Day-2022 was observed in Patuakhali on Friday like elsewhere in the country and the globe. To mark the day, a rally was brought out from District Animal Resources Office premises in the morning, and it ended at Patuakhali Municipality Office after parading main streets in the town. photo: observerLocals formed a human chain at Pashchim Dhaniram in Borobhita Union under Fulbari Upazila of Kurigram on Friday, demanding immediate initiatives to stop the erosion by the Dharla River. photo: observer