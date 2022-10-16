Man beaten to death in Jhenidah over land dispute

JHENIDAH, Oct 14: A man, who was beaten allegedly by his cousins in Shailkupa Upazila of the district on Thursday evening over a land dispute, died at Kushtia General Hospital on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Amjad Hossain, 55, a resident of Khalkula Village in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shailkupa Police Station Aminul Islam said Amjad's cousins Monowar, Navin and Ujjal allegedly struck his head with iron rods at one stage of an altercation over a land dispute, which left Amjad critically injured.

He was rescued by locals and taken to Kushtia General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Friday morning while undergoing treatment there.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The accused went into hiding soon after the incident.

The law enforcers are, however, trying to arrest the accused, the OC added.









