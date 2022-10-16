Video
Sunday, 16 October, 2022, 12:59 AM
Home Countryside

Four found dead in 4 dists

Published : Saturday, 15 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 465
Our Correspondents

Four people including a minor boy have been found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Dinajpur, Chattogram, Chapainawabganj and Sirajganj, on Thursday and Friday.
BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: Police recovered the body of a Santal woman in Birampur Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
Deceased Talamai Saren, 60, was the wife of Fazlu Box, a resident of Noyani Khoshalpur Village under Khanpur Union in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Birampur Police Station (PS) Sumon Kumar Mohanta said on information, police recovered the body of the woman from the area in the morning.
The body was, later, sent to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, the law enforcers have detained the deceased's husband for questioning in this regard.
The reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report, the OC added.
CHATTOGRAM: The death tolls from the trawler capsize in the Karnaphuli River of the district rose to five with the recovery of another body on Thursday night.
Identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.
Sadarghat River PS OC Md Ekram Ullah said members of River police and Bangladesh Coast Guard recovered the body from the river in the Patenga area at night.
Earlier, four bodies were recovered from the river till Thursday noon.
On Tuesday, seven people went missing as the vessel 'MV Magferat' sank in the river at around 1:30am while trying to dock for maintenance near Ichhanagar Village of Karnaphuli Upazila in the district.
Nine people including the chief engineer managed to swim ashore, but the seven crew members went missing in the river at that time.
Two people are still missing and a rescue operation is going on to find them, the OC added.
CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Police recovered the body of a minor boy from a sugarcane field in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Md Ali Hasan Marfat, 11, son of Hossain Ali, a resident of Pirantola Village in the upazila.
Police and the deceased's family sources said Ali Hasan along with a van went out of the house on October 10. He had been missing since then.
Father of the deceased lodged a general diary with Shibganj PS in this regard.
Later on, locals spotted the body of Marfat at a sugarcane field in Ward No. 8 area on Thursday morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chapainawabganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Shibganj PS OC Chowdhury Zubair Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.
SIRAJGANJ: Police recovered the half-decomposed body of a farmer from a canal in Salanga area under Raiganj Upazila of the district on Thursday morning after four days of his missing.
The deceased was identified as Saiful Islam, 55, son of late Achher Ali, a resident of Joyanpur Village in the upazila.
Raiganj PS OC Md Rafiqul Islam said Saiful Islam had been missing for the last four days.
The deceased's family members lodged a general diary with the PS in this regard.
Later on, police recovered his half-decomposed body from a canal in Ghurkakundupara area under Salanga PS on Thursday morning.
The body was sent to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said the OC.
Police, however, arrested a man in connection with the murder of Saiful Islam.
The arrested man is Shakil, son of Abu Bakkar of Joyanpur Village.


