Lightning strike kills three in Jamalpur, Meherpur

Three people have been killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in two districts- Jamalpur and Meherpur, on Thursday.

JAMALPUR: Two persons have been killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in Islampur Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Majnu Mia, 35, and Jeetu Mia, residents of Islampur Upazila in the district.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Majnu was working in a field in Purba Bamna area at around 4 pm.

At that time, thunderbolt struck on him, leaving him dead on the spot.

Meanwhile, a lightning struck on Jeetu Mia in the afternoon while he was walking along a river bank near his house in Chinaduli area, which left him critically injured.

Later on, locals rescued the injured person and took him to Islampur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Jeetu Mia dead.

MEHERPUR: A farmer has been killed by lightning strike in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Liton Ahmed, 33, a resident of Phulbaria Village in Gangni Upazila of the district.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Liton was working in a field nearby the house in the evening. Suddenly, a thunderbolt struck on him, leaving the farmer severely injured.

Critically injured Liton Ahmed was rescued by locals and immediately taken to Meherpur General Hospital, where he was was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.


















