37 nabbed with drugs in six districts

A total of 37 people including a woman have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in six districts- Moulvibazar, Cumilla, Kurigram, Patuakhali, Joypurhat and Naogaon, in recent times.

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: A total of 10 people have been detained along with drugs in separate drives in Kulaura Upazila of the district recently.

Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested three drug dealers along with 520 yaba tablets from the upazila on Thursday afternoon.

The arrested persons are: Md Bodrul Ahmed, 29, Md Riaz Islam, 25, and Parvez Ahmed, 34.

DB Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in School Chowmuhani area under Kulaura Municipality in the afternoon, and arrested Bodrul along with the yaba tablets from a Moulvibazar-bound auto-rickshaw.

Following the information given by Bodrul, DB Police members later arrested Riaz and Parvez from the area.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Kulaura Police Station (PS), the arrested were sent to jail on Friday morning following the court order.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of District DB Police Ashraful Islam confirmed the matter.

On the other hand, police, in two separate drives, arrested four persons along with 127 yaba tablets from the upazila on Sunday night.

Three drug dealers were arrested along with 102 yaba tablets from Sharifpur Union in the upazila at night.

The arrested persons are: Moinul Islam, 38, Jashim Ahmed, 28, and Al Amin, 23.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Chatlaghat Bazar area under Sharifpur Union at night, and arrested the trio along with the yaba tablets.

In another drive, police arrested a man along with 25 yaba tablets from Kulaura Municipality area at night.

The arrested person is Subud Uddin, 37.

He was arrested from School Chowmuhani area under Kulaura Municipality along with the yaba tablets.

After filing of two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act with Kulaura PS, the arrested persons were sent to jail on Monday following the court orders.

Kulaura PS OC Abdus Saleq confirmed the matter.

Earlier, three people were arrested along with yaba tablets and hemp in separate drives in the upazila on Saturday.

Police arrested two men along with 50 yaba tablets from Tilagaon Union in the upazila at noon.

The arrested persons are: Aiyub Ali, 38, and Jabed Ahmed, 32.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Tilagaon area at noon and arrested the duo along with the yaba tablets.

Meanwhile, police arrested another person along with 200 grams of hemp from Kulaura Municipality area.

The arrested man is Rubel Mia, 26.

The law enforcers have arrested him along with the hemp from Chowmuhani area under the municipality.

After filing of two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act with Kulaura PS, the arrested were sent to jail in the afternoon following the court orders.

Kulaura PS OC Abdus Saleq confirmed the matter.

CUMILLA: Four persons including a woman were arrested by police along with yaba tablets in Daudkandi Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

The arrested persons are: Mamun, 30, Akramul, 32, Abdullah, 32, and Sonia Akter, 27.

Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Baldakhal BRTC Bus Terminal area at early hours, and arrested them along with 6,000 yaba tablets from a microbus.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Daudkandi PS, the arrested were sent to jail following the court order.

Daudkandi Model PS OC Alamgir Bhuiyan confirmed the matter.

KURIGRAM: Five persons have been detained along with drugs in separate drives in Fulbari and Chilmari upazilas on Tuesday.

Police, in two separate drives, arrested four drug dealers along with hemp and yaba tablets from Fulbari Upazila in the district on Tuesday night.

Three persons were arrested along with 7 kilograms and 900 grams of hemp from the upazila at night.

The arrested persons are: Sabuj Mia, 22, of Pashchim Fulmati Village; Shamim Hossain, 21, of Kurusa Ferusa Village; and Sajib Mia, 32, a resident of Kabir Mamud Village in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers arrested the trio along with the hemp from a microbus in Miapara Bazar area at around 9:30pm.

In another drive, police arrested a man along with 106 yaba tablets from Bhangamor Union in the upazila on Tuesday night.

The arrested person is Nur Islam Sheikh, 32.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Dakshin Rabaitari Village under Bhangamor Union in the upazila at night, and arrested Nur Islam along with the yaba tablets.

After filing of two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act with Fulbari PS, the arrested persons were sent to jail on Wednesday following the court orders.

Fulbari PS OC Fazlur Rahman confirmed the matter.

On the other hand, police arrested a drug dealer along with yaba tablets and hemp from Chilmari Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The arrested person is Md Ershadul Haque, 28, son of Kobad Ali, a resident of Kalpani Bojra area in Ulipur Upazila of the district.

Chilmari Model PS OC Md Atiqur Rahman said on information, a team of the law enforcers arrested him along with 15 yaba tablets and 12 puria of hemp from Pump Mor area under Thanahat Union in Chilmari Upazila at night.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Chilmari Model PS, the OC added.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: DB Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 200 yaba tablets from Bauphal Upazila in the district on Tuesday morning.

The arrested man is Saiful Islam, 27, son of Bashar Molla, a resident of Bajesandip Village under Kalaiya Union in the upazila.

DB Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Saheda-Gafur Ibrahim General Hospital area on the Kalaiya Launchghat road at around 7:30am, and arrested Saiful along with the yaba tablets.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Bauphal PS, the arrested was produced before the court.

Bauphal PS OC Al Mamun confirmed the matter.

JOYPURHAT: A total of 16 people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in the district on Monday.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested 13 people from Kinapara area in the district town at noon while they were consuming drugs.

The arrested are: Md Jilhaj Ali, 25, Md Belal Hossain, 27, Sree Paritosh Chandra Mohanta, 37, Md Mashiur Rahman, 26, Md Ferdous Hossain, 21, Md Bappi Hossain, 27, Ferdous, 19, Md Kaisar Rashid Rana, 21, Md Arafat Hossain, 21, Md Saikat Hossain, 19, Md Antim, 19, Sree Prasanta Chandra Barman, 22, and Sree Punya Karmakar, 20.

All of them were arrested red-handed while they were consuming drugs.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against them with Joypurhat Sadar PS in this regard.

RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Company Commander Major Md Mostafa Jaman confirmed the matter.

On the other hand, members of RAB-5 have arrested three drug dealers along with 22.5 kilograms of hemp from Sadar Upazila in the district on Monday.

The arrested persons are: Md Sabuj Mia, 28, Md Sujon, 20, and Mst Jarina Begum, 42. All of them hail from Uttar Totabhumi Village in Brahmanpara Upazila of Cumilla District.

RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force from Joypurhat Camp conducted a drive in Puranapoil area, and arrested the trio along with the hemp.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed against the arrested persons with Joypurhat Sadar PS in this regard.

RAB-5 CPC-3 Joypurhat Camp Deputy Commander Senior Assistant Superintend of Police Md Masud Rana confirmed the matter.

MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: Police arrested a drug dealer along with six bottles of phensedyl from Mohadevpur Upazila in the district recently.

The arrested person is Bodiuzzaman Bodi, son of late Mahiuddin, a resident of Chak Gobinda Village in the upazila.

Mohadevpur PS OC Azam Uddin Mahmud said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in his house at around 9:30pm on Thursday, and arrested him along with the phensedyl.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Mohadevpur PS, the arrested was sent to jail on Friday following the court order, the OC added.







