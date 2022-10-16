500 families facing erosion threat at Fulbari



The photo shows erosion by the Dharla River in Fulbari Upazila. photo: observer

The erosion cannot be tackled through dumping geo bags by Water Development Board (WDB).

In the last one week, ten houses, half kilometre (km) road and croplands in Char Gourakmandal area were eroded by the river. Over 400 families are under threat.

Seven more houses and croplands at Dhariram on the other bank of the Dharla were embedded; 100 more families are under threat.

Hundreds of families in Gourakmandal and Dhariram are passing days in panic.

In the face of protest by locals about the erosion, WDB dumped 2,200 geo bags across 300 yard areas of Char Gourakmandal.

Locals Azizul Islam and Maidul Islam of Char Gourakmandal said, the erosion by the Dharla River has been continuing since the beginning of the rainy season.

In the last two/three months, 30 families lost their houses while huge croplands including maize, sugarcane, trees and bamboo bushes were eroded.

Member Ilias Hossain of Ward No. 2 of Vorvita Union said, "Erosion in both banks of Dharla are taking place in our village. Repairing by WDB on the east bank of Dharla is going on across 2 km."

He said, seven houses and hundreds of bighas of croplands were devoured by the river on the west bank of Dharla in the last several days. Along with these, more than 100 families are under erosion threat.

He demanded of the authorities concerned to prevent erosion on the west bank on an emergency basis.

Nawdanga Union Chairman Hasen Ali said, the erosion level at Char Gourakmandal is alarming; according to recommendation of local MP, WDB arranged dumping of 2,200 geo bags; but despite that, the erosion is not stopped.

He further said, 10,000-15,000 more geo bags are required for tackling erosion at Char Gourakmandal. He urged the authorities concerned for saving the village from erosion by the river.

Executive Engineer of WDB-Kurigram Abdullah Al Mamun said, WDB is working on repairing across 2 km areas of Dharirampur at Vorvita Union of the upazila; at the same time, for the time being, some 2,200 geo bags have been dropped at Chargourakmandal to tackle the erosion.

He further said, "We are in touch with different areas. WDB will work rapidly to stop erosion at Gourakmandal."

















