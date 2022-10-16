Pubali Bank donates Tk 5 lakh to Habiganj Bar Assoc

HABIGANJ, Oct 14: Pubali Bank Limited (PBL) branch in the district donated Tk 5 lakh to District Bar Association for purchasing an electric generator to ensure full-time electricity on Wednesday afternoon. The association is facing frequent power failure and load-shedding.

Md Hasanul Islam, district and sessions judge-Habiganj, attended the cheque distribution function as the chief guest.

Abu Laich Md Shamsuzzaman, general manager (GM) and head of principal office of PBL-Sylhet was the guest of honour.

Sudipta Das and S.M. Nasim Reza, judges of Women and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal, Md. Harun-Ur-Rashid, chief judicial magistrate, Fazlul Kabir Chowdhury, deputy GM of PBL, Md Abu Taher, assistant GM-Moulvibazar were present as special guests.

The cheque distribution function was presided over by Advocate Saleh Uddin Ahmed, president of Habiganj District Bar Association. Advocate Abdul Musabbir Bakul, GS of the association, conducted the function.











