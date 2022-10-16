Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 October, 2022, 12:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Pubali Bank donates Tk 5 lakh to Habiganj Bar Assoc

Published : Saturday, 15 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 457
Our Correspondent

HABIGANJ, Oct 14: Pubali Bank Limited (PBL) branch in the district donated Tk 5 lakh to District Bar Association for purchasing an electric generator to ensure full-time electricity on Wednesday afternoon. The association is facing frequent power failure and load-shedding.
Md Hasanul Islam, district and sessions judge-Habiganj, attended the cheque distribution function as the chief guest.
Abu Laich Md Shamsuzzaman, general manager (GM) and head of principal office of PBL-Sylhet was the guest of honour.
Sudipta Das and S.M. Nasim Reza, judges of Women and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal, Md. Harun-Ur-Rashid, chief judicial magistrate, Fazlul Kabir Chowdhury, deputy GM  of PBL, Md Abu Taher, assistant GM-Moulvibazar were present as special guests.
The cheque distribution function was presided over by Advocate Saleh Uddin Ahmed, president of Habiganj District Bar Association. Advocate Abdul Musabbir Bakul, GS of the association, conducted the function.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
156 detained on different charges in nine districts
Two friends get success in duck farming at Bagmara
Journos can bring positive change to society: Minister
Farmers worried about fertiliser supply at Koyra
Meet on safe food held in Pirojpur
Fishers pass days in hardship at Char Fasson
Int’l White Cane Safety Day observed
Rajshahi farmers find interest in summer onion farming


Latest News
German chancellor calls for EU reforms, military autonomy
Iran again denies providing weapons to Russia for Ukraine fight
Recruit more manpower from Bangladesh: President to Sultan of Brunei
India reclaim Women's Asia Cup crown
Ukraine: Russia hits power site by Kyiv, defends seized land
Woman commits suicide in Dinajpur
11 rickshawpullers remanded in police box vandalism case
Dengue claims 6 more lives in just one day
Fair election impossible under Hasina, Gaibandha its proof: GM Quader
Passenger killed after thrown away from minibus in capital
Most Read News
Exchange rate and export trades
World’s silence on Myanmar’s nuclear issue will spark regional unrest
Former primary school headmaster killed in Bogura road crash
Dengue: 310 more patients hospitalised
US says return to Iran deal unlikely 'in the near future'
Brunei Sultan due today
A regulation in need is a regulation indeed
Xi set to open party congress at challenging time for China
Woodrow Wilson: The father of Public Administration
Proposal for time, cost raise for Dhaka-Ctg Oil Pipeline project
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft