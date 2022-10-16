

Bright prospect of key lime fruit prevails at Juri

The soil and weather of this region are suitable for the Vitamin-C-enriched fruity, locally known as Jambura as well as Batabi Lebu.

According to local sources, key lime fruit yields bumper every year in Juri Upazila. Citrus plants give fruits for long. That is why local farmers have got the opportunity of becoming self-reliant by cultivating this fruit.

After two/three years of bud planting, fruits start appearing. But it takes five/six years if the farming is made of seeds.

The average longevity of key lime is 40-50 years.

Normally flowering starts in February-March and fruits appear by October-November.

But many farmers sell their fruits early expecting good prices.

There is no commercial garden of Jambura in Juri Upazila. Jambura farming is made beside school-college, living house and fallow lands. If properly reared, per hectare production of jambura will stand at 15-20 tonnes.

According to upazila agriculture office sources, there are about 10,000 Jambura plants around living houses and tracts across 66 hectares of Juri's different villages including Hayachhara, Shuknachhara, Jamakandi, Durgapur, Gobindapur, Binodpur, Lalchhara, Ropachhara, Lathitila, Kuchairchartal, Kachurgul, Kalachhara and Puthichhara.

Each plant has yielded 200-500 fruits. Most of these are local species.

Farmers of this region are showing their eager about co-cropping Jambura along with other fruits.

A Hayachhara farmer Jamal Uddin said, "We have a total of 100 Jambura plants. Last year's sale stood at Tk 1.5 lakh."

But yield is hampered due to lack of water. If irrigation would be managed for us by the government the yield would be much more, he demanded.

Morshed of Lalchhara Village and Babul Mia of Ropachhara Village said, if right price would be ensured in local bazaars, many would be encouraged in Jambura cultivation.

In local bazaars, per piece Jambura is selling at Tk 10-12 whereas consumers have to purchase per piece at Tk 30-40. So wholesalers are higher profit-makers than growers, they added.

After getting not fair price at bazaars of Juri, growers are taking their Jambura fruits to Chattogram, Sylhet and Bhoirab, where both demand and price are good.

Upazila Agriculture Officer (UAO) Muhammad Jasim Uddin said, Batabi Lebu of Juri has a demand at home and abroad for being tasty and juicy.

The Batabi Lebu farming is being expanded across the country. Two bud species were used for producing saplings.

Under the project of expansion, management and production enhancement of lemon species of crops, the activities are operated, he added.

There is a possibility of good yield like every year, he further said.

Farmers are being provided with all necessary assistance including training, the UAO maintained.





