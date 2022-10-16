Video
Home Countryside

Three men jailed for killing friend in Narsingdi

Published : Saturday, 15 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 448
Our Correspondent

NARSINGDI, Oct 14: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced two individuals to jail till death and another to life-term of imprisonment for killing their friend at Shahe Protap area in 2016.
Narsingdi Additional District and Sessions Judge Shamima Parveen handed down the verdict in the afternoon.
The convicts who were awarded to jail till death are Ekhlas Bhuiyan and Jewel Khan. Both of them are residents of Shahe Protap area in the district.  
The lifer is Sabbir, a resident of the same area.
The court also fined the three convicts Tk 20,000 each.
Counsel of the plaintiff Advocate MAN Oliullah said there was an altercation between bus helper Ali Hossain and his three friends Ekhlas Bhuiyan, Jewel Khan and Sabbir at night of June 3 in 2016 over the sharing of money received from drug sales.
At one stage of the altercation, the three friends murdered Ali Hossain by suffocating him with a 'gamcha' around his neck and stabbing him repeatedly.
Police, later, recovered the body of Ali Hossain the next day.
After recovering the body, Ali Hossain' mother Jhunu Begum filed a case accusing unidentified persons with Narsingdi Model Police Station.
After investigation, police arrested Ali Hossain's three friends Ekhlas Bhuiyan, Jewel Khan and Sabbir.
The arrested accused confessed of killing Ali Hossain under Section 164 before the court.
After examining the case records and recording the testimonies of eight witnesses, Narsingdi Additional District and Sessions Judge Shamima Parveen pronounced the verdict on Wednesday afternoon.


