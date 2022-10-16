Five drown in four districts

Five people including a woman and two minor children drowned in separate incidents in four districts- Madaripur, Chandpur, Sylhet and Naogaon, in three days.

MADARIPUR: A young woman drowned in a pond in Kalkini Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nasrin Akhter, 23, daughter of Hanif Chowkidar, a resident of Dakshin Sidikhan Village in the upazila.

According to local sources, Nasrin Akhter fell down into a pond next to the house while she was washing her face in the morning, and went missing there.

Later on, locals recovered her body from the pond.

CHANDPUR: Two teenage boys drowned in the Meghna River in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Mukit Alim, 17, and Abdullah Gazi, 17, residents of the upazila.

According to local sources, the duo drowned in the Meghna River while they were taking bath with friends in Baro Station Launch Ghat area in the afternoon.

On information, police rushed in and recovered their bodies from the river.

SYLHET: A minor child drowned in a pond in Osmaninagar Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Tawhid Ahmad, 2, son of Abul Kalam. He was a resident of of Bhagalpur Village under Goalabazar Union in the upazila.

According to local sources, Tawhid Ahmad fell down in a pond next to the house in the afternoon while he was playing near its bank.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed the child to a local hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

ATRAI, NAOGAON: A minor child drowned in a water body in Atrai Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Abdullah, 1, son of Azam Khan, a resident of Raipur Village under Sahagola Union in the upazila.

Local sources said the child fell down into a water body near the house in the afternoon while he was playing near its bank.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Atrai Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.





