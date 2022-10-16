Seven killed, 11 injured in road mishaps

Seven people including two elderly men and a minor girl have been killed and at least 11 others injured in separate road accidents in six districts- Bogura, Meherpur, Sunamganj, Jhalakati, Noakhali and Mymensingh, recently.

BOGURA: A retired school teacher has been killed in a road accident in Sariakandi Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Yasin Ali, 70, son of late Golam Hossain Sarker, a resident of Chardomkandi Village under Fulbari Union in the upazila. He was the retired head teacher of Kjala Government Primary School in the area.

Police and local sources said Yasin Ali was going to Kutubpur Bazar from his house at around 11 am riding by a bicycle. At that time, a sand-laden truck coming from the opposite direction hit the bicycle in Taltala area, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.

However, the law enforcers have seized the truck but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sariakandi Police Station (PS) Rajesh Kumar Chakraborty confirmed the incident.

MEHERPUR: A man was killed and his son injured in a road accident in Gangni Upazila of the district on Friday.

The accident took place on the Karuigachhi road in the upazila in the morning.

The deceased was identified as Ibrahim Joardar, 53, a resident of Bhatpara Village in the upazila. He was a poultry trader by profession.

The injured person is Israfil, 22, son of the deceased.

Police and local sources said Ibrahim Joardar was going for work from the house in the morning riding by his son Israfil's auto-rickshaw. At one stage, the three-wheeler overturned on the Karuigachhi roar after losing its control over the steering, which left Ibrahim dead on the spot and auto-rickshaw driver Israfil seriously injured.

Critically injured Israfil was rescued and taken to a local hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.

Gangni PS OC Abdur Razzak confirmed the incident.

SUNAMGANJ: A man was killed and at least 10 others were injured after a bus fell into a roadside ditch in Shantiganj Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Tipu Mia, hailed from Derai Upazila in the district.

Shantiganj Fire Service and Civil Defence Station In-Charge Zisan Rahman said a passenger-carrying bus hit hard a roadside tree and fell into a ditch in Damodortopi area at around 11 am after its driver had lost control over the steering, which left Tipu dead on the spot and at least 10 others injured.

The injured were rescued and taken to a local hospital.

On information, the fire service personnel recovered the body and sent it to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Efforts are underway to rescue the bus, the fire service official added.

JHALAKATI: Two people have been killed in a road accident in Rajapur Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Shahid Hossain, a resident of Balaibari area, and Jahangir Hossain, a resident of Galua Village.

According to local sources, Shahid and Jahangir were going towards Bhandaria from the upazila at night riding by an auto-rickshaw. On the way, a truck coming from the opposite direction hit the auto-rickshaw in Kaibartakhali area, leaving Shahid dead on the spot and Jahangir seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

NOAKHALI: A female madrasa student was killed in a road accident in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Jannatul Ferdous Jannati, 7, daughter of Yusuf, a resident of Char Amanullah Union in the upazila.

According to local sources, a speedy truck hit the child in front of Noorani Filling Station on the Sonapur-Chairman Ghat road at around 5:30 pm while she was crossing the road, which left her severely injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed her to Subarnachar Upazila Health Complex, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Char Jabbar PS OC Deva Priyo Das confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Bhaluka Upazila of the district of the district on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as Jubed Ali, 70, son of late Abdul Hekim Sheikh, a resident of Purura Village in the upazila.

Bhaluka Highway PS OC Riad Mahmud said a Dhaka-bound unidentified truck hit Jubed Ali in Bottila area on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway under Bhaluka Municipality in the evening while he was returning home after performing Magrib prayers at a local mosque, which left the man dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request, the OC added.

















