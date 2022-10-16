

Woodrow Wilson: The father of Public Administration

The study of public administration as a field of study dates back more than a century. With the creation of a new department in 1972, public administration as a field of study in Bangladesh officially began. A new era for instruction and study in this significant topic began with this commencement.



Wilson was born in Virginia, a state in the UK in 1856. His primary areas of interest in academics were politics, government, and law. He served as president of the USA from 1913 to 1921 and was one of the most prominent names in the First World War.



Even though writing was not encouraged in the middle of the twentieth century and it was also slow to analyse the dynamics of an organization's operations, Woodrow Wilson's "The Study of Administration" gave theorists of the modern era the impetus to begin the traditional public administration. His writings serve as the foundation for the current status of the state's management and administration, which are free of political interference. The disparity between politics and administration was the basis for the scrutiny of the science of administration throughout the classical era.



His argument that politics and administration conflict serves as an old foundation for understanding a strong link in the study of administration.



His contention has frequently had an impact on public management. According to his thesis on the politics-administration dichotomy, politics should not be used to influence the administration since it is outside of its purview. In a hierarchical system, administrators do their duties while policymakers develop policies and assign the work to top-level administrators. It is the duty of the higher authority in the administration to coordinate administrative discretion and policy-maker goals. Although others have long argued against his thesis, it has a significant impact on the public administration community and he offers a well-organized strategic strategy.



He claims that the complexity of society and the vast growth of the government's purview are what gave rise to the study of administration. Wilson claims that the objective of administrative research is to determine how best to carry out tasks economically and effectively. He also held that the administration is the most integral, functional, and outward-facing aspect of the government.



He published an article titled "The New Meaning of Government" and continued to focus on governance and administration. To maintain the USA's administration and governance in gear, he has attempted to construct the idea that was presented in the prior research. The main focus of his recently released piece was the administration's implementation feature. His prior belief was that any firm should be able to operate effectively under the government. In contrast, the new article underscores the delegation of members of all social classes from society and the independence of government from any overriding concerns so that the latter may better deal with issues affecting the general public.



He stated that public administrators should be chosen based on talent, and employ innovative administrative approaches to operate effectively, including the ability to enforce laws fearlessly and be independent of political or financial forces.



From the administrator's standpoint, he believed that the administrator would be someone who did not follow the political leaders' orders. He intended that administrative entities own the majority of a state's power and are in charge of deciding how to use it both constructively and destructively.



His other famous paper, "The Study of Administration," in the area of comparative administration, was the first to outline the developing, acknowledged, autonomous, and distinct discipline of this kind of research. His well-known 1887 essay, "A Semi Popular Introduction to Administrative Studies," served as the inspiration for the creation of the distinct field of study known as public administration.



In the study of democracy, Wilson primarily presented the benefits and drawbacks of public management clearly and thoroughly.He also studied and examined the connection between public administration, public opinion, and ideas.



Despite Wilson's inability to anticipate that much acceptance of his work at the time, his book is now regarded as a must-read when analysing the administrative system. The odd thing is that Wilson's work formed the foundation for the administration study even though he had no prior expertise in the organization and management of the administration. Before enforcing regulations, Woodrow Wilson gave administrators guidance for decision-making.



His insights have benefited the current role of public administration in organizations and society. He imparted a wealth of in-depth information that describes the fundamental requirements of administration and its beneficial foundation for companies. Wilson is referred to as "The Father of Public Administration" because of this.

The writers are students, Public Administration, Comilla University

















