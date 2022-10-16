A regulation in need is a regulation indeed

There are different types of inflation cited in text books. Demand driven inflation is one of them. In this situation, income level of lower income groups cannot buy what they need. People of lower and lower middle income group face half-fed, quarter-fed, and the like. As increased price level does not decrease, the people become accustomed to non-fullfed situation.



With regards to cost push inflation, product prices increase due to upward changes in input costs. It is tried to cool down prices by decreasing wage cost which hits directly to low and lower middle income people.



A class of people is the victim of inequality. There are different situations in inequality like inequality of opportunity, inequality of income, and inequality of wealth. These are interlinked - causes and effects. The solution to eradicate inequality is not available. This brings questions regarding the roles played by regulatory framework and different text book theories.



In closed economy, every activity is subject to approval by authorities concerned. There are different authorities to work for a single activity. This was the age of 'License Raj'. The Raj basically would work the functions to balance transactions with external world. This was a regime known as 'controlled economy'. During the regime, different words were coined like 'mercantilism', 'beggar thy neighbours', etc. One focus in all cases is to make gain. To face dire situation, economies try to hoard gold or foreign currency by exporting more than imports. This is international reserve in the context of present time.



With Russia-Ukraine war, supply chain becomes disrupted. Inflation comes in through high priced imports. Imported inflation automatically sits on the top of regular prices. Price hike in global markets require incremental outflows of foreign currency, inflows of which are not in line. This results in mismatch leading the value of local currency to lose. Naturally excessive demand fuels price up for any product, same is applicable for foreign currency. The free fall of its price is nothing but an attack on local currency.



Bangladesh is in good position of international reserve. Reserve is accumulated to face unexpected situation. Historically, the Government agencies of many countries import strategic goods like fuels, defense items, etc. Designated banks execute transactions to facilitate imports of these items with liquidity support at reasonable price from central banks in case of shortfall in foreign currency. In absence of adequate supports, negative signal - something going to happen -goes to market. This results in market volatile. Manipulators start playing, ending in unexpected profits. In addition to pressure from flight of external invested capital and loans, inadequate liquidity supports lead local currency to face challenges.



It is said international reserve is an indicator of payment capacity by a country to meet its needs from external sources - the higher, the better for the economy. How it is used is a question. Reserve is maintained by central banks as monetary regulator but they do not execute real transactions like imports, rather works treasury functions. In all discourses, reserve is used to intervene markets. The simple way is to sell foreign currency to protect the price of local currency, and vice versa. This is one of the core functions of international reserve. Accumulation of reserve to a new height on daily basis may be a comfort for media coverage but it can do nothing for the economy unless it is used to protect free fall of the value of local currency.



As noted earlier, Bangladesh is in sound stock of international reserve, but local currency starts losing value since end of last fiscal year. It is claimed that regulator injected greenback into market. Despite, situation became worse due to manipulation in the market, report indicates. Depreciation of local currency led price level to upward movement, naturally.



In the situation of supply shocks, demand faces challenges. Theory does not work. Rationing of supply does not ensure equity in distribution. The same is equally true for foreign exchange market. The supply shock due to global price hike requires foreign exchange market to be liquid. Otherwise, market players try to seek chances to earn a lot during dry-up situation. The same happened in the market leading to a challenge on local currency. Whether there was possibility to avert the situation is a matter of analysis.



The recent decision declared by foreign exchange associations is to focus on exchange rate stabilization. There are two types of exchange rates for inward remittances channeled through banksparticularly for export receipts and exchange houses only for wage remittances.The rate for export proceeds is lower compared to wage remittances through exchange house channel. The outward rate for imports is moving weighted average cost with a prescribed mark up. This may bring stabilization of exchange rate. But it may not bring market with uniformity in buying and selling rates.



The balance of payments statement of immediate past fiscal year shows overall position at negative territory of 5.38 billion US dollar. Apparently, market needs liquidity supports up to this extent. This is workable in theory. But what would happen if excessive liquidity is injected?



It is easy to say that prudent policy tools can avoid adverse situation. But regulators work in conservative ways. In adverse situations, different explanations are expressed as underlying reasons, with tendency to bypass responsibility. There are different terms referred for crisis like credit crisis, liquidity crisis, banking crisis, and many more. What would be termed for Taka as faced in recent past? Economic thinkers may coin a suitable term.

The writer is contributor


















