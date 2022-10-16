Exchange rate and export trades

In the last fiscal year, around 42 export items were under cash subsidies net with rates ranging from 1 percent to 20 percent. It is reported billions of Taka are reported to have been disbursed from national treasury on account of cash subsidies.



On being graduated from LDC status, Bangladesh cannot continue export subsidies programme after a certain breathing space. To cope up with the situation, it is known a national committee is working on it.



Export subsidies mean execution of exports at under price. Foreign buyers know the facilities and so they quote price taking subsidies into consideration. This is the reality. Whatever they follow, Bangladeshi exporters are price takers; they are yet in position to be price makers.





After graduation from LDC status, phase-out of cash subsidies may create problems for export sector. Alternatives need to be sought for sustainability of the sector. Very recent news of national dailies show that exchange rate for export proceeds is going to be set at 99 Taka for each US dollar, while rate for wage remittances will be 108 Taka. This can lead import price at a mid-point between them.



In recent past it was known exchange rates for export proceeds would vary from 95 Taka to 105 Taka. Banks would buy wage remittances from exchange houses at around 110 Taka, with import payments up to 110 Taka as per media reports. The rate to be decided may ease import payments. But there is question whether the reduced rates for imports will benefit consumer goods market.



During the last fiscal, average exchange rate was reported at around 85.50 Taka. In the current fiscal, exchange rate for exporters is in varying ranges. However, if the rate is set at 99 Taka, exchange benefit will be around 13.50 Taka. In percentage form, it is more than 15 percent. If so, there comes a question whether export subsidies need to continue. On the part exporters, voices will beraised citing that this extra benefit of 13.50 Taka has already been absorbed by domestic price hike. This proposition will be true in case of salary hike to workers in line with current market situation.



It is definitely true that wage remittances are national wealth like oil mines of Middle East. The remittances need to be protected. Due to many fundamental problems, Bangladeshis blue collar workers cannot remit their income to Bangladesh through banking channel. They depend on exchange houses. Website of a multinational exchange house shows exchange rate for each US dollar is around 108 Taka. But a question arises here whether remitters are getting this exchange benefits.



Bangladeshi workers working in countries other than US do not earn in US dollar. Rather they earn in local currency where they work. This local currency is converted into US dollar which is later converted into Taka. If conversion at first leg is made adversely, real benefits do not go to remitters. This may be the situation in addition to different syndication by illegitimate operations, a cycle which can only be removed through stern actions by financial enforcement authorities of respective countries.



With regards to export trade, export subsidies are a factor. But it needs to be phased out today or tomorrow. If phase-out is inevitable, this should be done today without waiting for tomorrow. But 'how' is a big question since support is needed for sustainability of the sector.



De jure floating exchange rate is prevailing in the world. But all rates are de facto fixed, either directed by regulatory authorities or set by operators themselves. Interesting point is that section 3 of article 8 of IMF articles requires avoidance of discriminatory currency practices. It seems to be a talk of text books based on which experts opine in its favour on the aspects of market forces.



Whatever regulations or text books or experts say, there needs stability in external sector to avoid mismatch. The present situation is found at improving trend. It will be far better if same rates for exports and wage remittances are set. It will help to phase out cash subsidies for exports, which will save treasury fund in billions of Taka. The saved fund can be used for import payments by the Government at higher exchange rate of buying US dollar. The phase-out of cash subsidies programme will support to eradicate, on account of subsidies, misuse of money also.

The writer is a contributor











