Sunday, 16 October, 2022, 12:57 AM
Home Editorial

Sharp rise in dengue cases

Published : Saturday, 15 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Sudden rise in dengue cases in country has triggered our grave concern. Some 765 more people have been infected with this deadly disease across the country in the past 24 hours up until Friday morning. The worsening scenario only underpins the need for urgent actions while ensuring hospitals are ready to accommodate more patients.

According to Health Directorate sources, more than 6,425 patients have been admitted so far in different hospitals for treatment. Among them, 28 have died. These numbers, however, do not reflect the actual dengue situation in the country as patients who were not admitted to hospitals have not been included in the list. Health experts fear that the actual number could be several times higher than the reported figures.

However, the number of dengue death and hospitalisation was 34 and 9,911 In September, 11 and 3,521 in August, 9 and 1,571 in July and 1 and 737 in June.
Despite a number of measures to deter the spread of Dengue, this season is proving out to be a challenging one.

Prior and during the monsoon season we had penned several editorials on tackling the deadly fever, sadly enough our set of warnings and recommendations have fallen into deaf ears.

We believe, most of these untimed and unwarranted deaths could have been averted. And we also believe city corporation authorities must shoulder the fair share of blame for noticeably falling to protect our city-dwellers.

Although health and city corporation authorities have taken some measures to contain the spread of dengue, they are not enough. The places that have the chances of turning dengue hotspots should be paid immediate attention. We feel it is important to include more areas under the regular mosquito spraying programme.

However, almost every year we come across regular news reports on several drives being carried out by the two city corporations, but their outcomes are markedly inconsistent. This begs the question - Why are we repeatedly failing? Earlier reports by experts have suggested that we lack the health care infrastructure to fight this disease, from both doctors to research workers.

However, there is umpteenth to learn from our past failures in preventing dengue outbreaks while some of them remaining fresh in our memories.

We urge authorities concerned to ratchet up their moves to prevent the situation from turning bad to worse.  

Last but never the least - we hope that the city corporations would be more proactive in fighting the dengue menace before it is too late. Certainly, people's participation in all-our prevention drives is necessary, and even essential for the sake of protecting their own health. But they should be encouraged to participate-not coerced.



