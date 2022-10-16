Illegal arms factory busted in Jashore, 3 held

JASHORE, Oct 14: Detectives of Jashore Police on Friday claimed to have busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit in the Rangamati garage area of the district town and detained three people with arms and firearms making equipment.

The detainees have been identified as Abdul Quddus, 42, Sumon Hossain, 20, and Azizul Islam, 40, all residents of Sadar upazila.

Tipped off, sleuths of the Detective Branch conducted a drive at New Bismillah Engineering Factory of the area on Thursday night and unearthed the illegal arms making unit, said Rupon Kumar, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the district DB police. -UNB