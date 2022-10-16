Former primary school headmaster killed in Bogura road crash

BOGURA, Oct 14: A former headmaster of a government primary school died after being run over by a sand-laden truck in Sariakandi upazila of Bogura on Friday.

The deceased was Yasin Ali Sarkar, 70, a resident of Chardomnakandi village under Fhulbari union and former headmaster of Kazla Government Primary School.

Locals said the elderly citizen was going to Kutubpur Bazar from home by bicycle in the morning.

The accident happened around 10am when the speeding truck ran over him from behind on Sariakandi-Chandanbaisha Road in Taltala area under the upazila, leaving him dead on the spot, they said.

Nurul Huda, in-charge of Kutubpur police outpost under Sariakandi, said though they seized the truck, its driver managed to flee the scene. He said they handed over the body to the family after recovery. -UNB



