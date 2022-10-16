Video
Sunday, 16 October, 2022
City News

Two madrasa students go missing within a day

Published : Saturday, 15 October, 2022

SYLHET, Oct 14: Two madrasah students went missing from Sylhet city and Osmaninagar upazila within a span of two days.
The students are Limon Hossain, 12, son of Abul Bashar of Zindabazar area in the city and Amirul Islam, 16, son of Khairul Islam of Kiampur village under Osmaninagar upazila.
Limon was a student of Hifz department of Jameya Madania Islamia Kazirbazar Madrasha in the city and Amirul was a student of Umarpur Title Madrasha under the upazila.
Limon's father in a general diary (GD) lodged at the local police station said his son didn't return home after leaving for the madrasah on October 8 morning.
Similarly, Amirul's father in another GD mentioned that his son didn't come home from his madrasah on October 9.
However, Amirul's family claims that he was abducted as someone phoned them asking for a ransom to release him.
Mohammad Ali Mahmud and SM Mayeen Uddin, officers-in-charge of Kotwali and Osmaninagar Police Stations respectively, said they have been looking into the cases with importance.
Mentionable, Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) arrested seven people, including four youths who had left their homes to join a newly formed militant group 'Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya', from Munshiganj, Narayanganj and Mymensingh districts recently.
Some leaders and activists of banned militant groups including Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), Ansar Al Islam, and Harkat-ul-Jihad-al Islami Bangladesh (HuJI-B) formed the new group, Commander Khandaker Al Moin, director of Rab's Legal and Media Wing disclosed this at a press conference in the capital after the arrests.    -UNB


