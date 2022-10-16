Chamber court will sit for 3 days a week

The chamber court of the Appellate Division will hear appeals for three days a week.

A notification was issued in this regard on Thursday under singed by Appellate Division registrar Mohammad Saifur Rahman.

Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division Justice M Enayetur Rahim will conduct judicial functioning on Sunday, Monday and Wednesday of every week.

According to the notification, the Chief Justice has assigned Justice M Enayetur Rahim as the Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court from July 20 till further orders to dispose of urgent matters relating to Appellate Division cases.

Justice M Enayetur Rahim will hold hearings in the Chamber Court of the Appellate Division from 2.00 pm every Sunday, Monday and Wednesday from 14 October onwards in physical presence until further orders.











