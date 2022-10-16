29 test positive for C-19 in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 14: A total of 29 people were tested positive for Covid-19 during the last 24 hours after testing 176 samples in nine Covid-19 laboratories in the district.

The infection rate of the virus hit almost 16.76 percent till Friday morning in Chattogram.

With the diagnosis of 29 new cases, the total number of Covid-19 patients rose to 1,29,289 in Chattogram district, Dr Ilias Chowdhury, Civil Surgeon of Chattogram said.

At the same time, the number of healed C-19 patients reached 1,28,241 with the recovery of 17 more patients during the time. -BSS







