40 fishermen held for defying Hilsha ban in Chandpur

CHANDPUR, Oct 14: A joint team of mobile court in a drive arrested 41 fishermen along with current nets and Hilsha from the rivers Padma and Meghna in the district in the last 24-hour for violating the government's ongoing 22-day ban on Hilsha fishing.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chandpur Naval Station Md Kamruzzaman said a total of 41 fishermen were arrested with 25-kg of mother Hilsha, five fishing boats and 10 lakh meters of banned current nets during the drive in the river Padma and river Meghna in the district.

Among them, one person was released as he was a minor and the rest of the fishermen were sent to jail after filing a case, he said.

The joint team of mobile court includes officials of Fisheries Department, District Administration, Upazila Administration, Police and Naval Police.

The government has imposed a 22-day ban starting from October 7 on catching, selling, storing and transporting Hilsha, to ensure safe spawning of the mother Hilsha, during its peak breeding period. -BSS









