DMP arrests 35 for selling, consuming drugs in city

Members of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in several anti-drug raids arrested a total of 35 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Friday.

The DB in association with local police carried out the drives simultaneously in different parts of the metropolis from 6:00am of October 13 to 6:00am on Friday, according to a DMP release. In separate anti-drug raids, police seized huge drugs from their possessions. - BSS