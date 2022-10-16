244th Syndicate meeting of IIUC held



A syndicate meeting of International Islamic University of Chattogram held on Friday to celebrating the 25 years anniversary of IIUC at their Kumira permanent campus. photo: observer

IIUC Vice-Chancellor Anwarul Azim Arif presided over the Syndicate meeting while IIUC Board of Trustees Chairman Professor Dr Abu Reza Muhammad Nezamuddin Nadwi, MP, with others.

IIUC Board of Trustees Chairman Professor Dr Abu Reza Muhammad Nezamuddin Nadwi MP said, "IIUC currently conducting its activities in accordance with the Private University Act and all regulations."

Activities of 243rd syndicate meeting and the report of the 5th convocation were presented in the meeting. Celebrating 25 years of IIUC, recommendations of various committees, general activities of the university and holidays of various teaching-officers were approved in the meeting.









