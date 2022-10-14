Virtual desk launched at Japan’s Dhaka to attract FDI

A virtual desk has been launched in Bangladesh Embassy, Japan to connect investors and partners, explore business and help attract



Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

More than 70 IT exporting companies along with 42 startups from Bangladesh are working in Japan and considering Japan as their



potential market.

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak virtually inaugurated the desk titled: 'Bangladesh IT Connect Portal-Japan (www.



jp.itconnect.gov.bd)', which will play a role of a catalyst to bring business and investment from Japan by connecting IT companies of



both the countries, said a press release.

Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh ITO Naoki, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Japan Shahabuddin Ahmed, Senior Secretary of ICT



Division N M Zeaul Alam, Managing Director of Startup Bangladesh Sami Ahmed, Project Director of Enhancing Digital Government



and Economy (EDGE) Dr Mohammed Mehedi Hassan, Country Representative of Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Yuji Ando



and President of BASIS Russell T. Ahmed were, among others, addressed the function on Thursday.

ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak sought cooperation from Japan to turn Bangladesh into a smart nation by 2041.

"Japan is one of the important development partners of Bangladesh and has been providing assistance to different sectors of the



country," he said expecting that they would also provide help in the areas of smart Bangladesh in the same way.

Putting emphasis on technical and technology education and training, Palak proposed for taking up a joint programme on skill



development and called upon JETRO to come up with initiatives in this regard.

"The virtual desk-Bangladesh IT Connect Portal-Japan will act as a catalyst to enhance the bilateral trade relations in the BPO and



technology sector," Palak said, adding that the portal will benefit both the Japan and Bangladesh by opening up the technology and



investment partnership opportunities to each other.

Expressing optimism for Japanese investments ITO Naoki said Bangladesh's ICT sector is going to emerge as potential sector for



Japanese investments in the days to come.

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has already been providing help to develop Smart Bangladesh Master Plan, he said,



adding that the cooperation for the Smart Bangladesh would continue in future.

Palak said Bangladesh is maintaining an enduring friendship with Japan over the course of 51 years from the Liberation War of



Bangladesh and the relationship will be strengthened further in the days to come.