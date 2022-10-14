EBL, MasterCard launch co-branded cards for BMCCI



Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) and MasterCard launched co-branded credit cards for members of Bangladesh -Malaysia Chamber ofCommerce and Industry (BMCCI). BMCCI members now can get the World and Titanium MasterCard credit cards loaded with benefitsand features including 1st year zero issuance fee, zero renewal fee upon 18 transactions per year, secured EMV card, and LoungeKeyaccess, among others.The launching event held at Hotel Le Meridien Dhaka recently was attended by Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen, Minister for Foreign Affairs;Imran Ahmed, Minister for Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment; Haznah Md Hashim, High Commissioner of Malaysia inBangladesh; Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Mastercard Bangladesh; M. Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Directorand Head of Retail and SME Banking, Ahsan Ullah Chowdhury, Head of Digital Financial Services of EBL among others.