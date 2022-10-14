|
EBL, MasterCard launch co-branded cards for BMCCI
|
Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) and MasterCard launched co-branded credit cards for members of Bangladesh -Malaysia Chamber of
Commerce and Industry (BMCCI). BMCCI members now can get the World and Titanium MasterCard credit cards loaded with benefits
and features including 1st year zero issuance fee, zero renewal fee upon 18 transactions per year, secured EMV card, and LoungeKey
access, among others.
The launching event held at Hotel Le Meridien Dhaka recently was attended by Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen, Minister for Foreign Affairs;
Imran Ahmed, Minister for Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment; Haznah Md Hashim, High Commissioner of Malaysia in
Bangladesh; Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Mastercard Bangladesh; M. Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director
and Head of Retail and SME Banking, Ahsan Ullah Chowdhury, Head of Digital Financial Services of EBL among others.