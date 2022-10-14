‘Govt implementing development projects thru PPP’

KHULNA, Oct 13: State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian Wednesday said the government is



implementing various projects to develop different sectors including agriculture, fisheries, live stock, tourism and small and heavy



industries under the public-private partnerships (PPP) projects across the country.

"In order to grow more entrepreneurs and reduce pressure on the state coffer, the government has decided to enhance environment



friendly development," she said while addressing a stakeholder's workshop on Project Development through PPP as chief guest.

The workshop was organized jointly by Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPE), Bangladesh Textile Mills Corporation (BTMC) and



Khulna Development Authority (KDA) at a community center on Wednesday in order to identify potential private investment through



PPP in Khulna Textile Mill site.

Chaired by KDA Chairman Brigadier General S M Merazul Islam, Parliament members Naryan Chandra Chanda, Advocate Gloria



Sarkar Jharna and Khulna Divisional Commissioner Zahirul Islam Chowdhury addressed as special guests.

Project Director of BTMC Kazi Feroz Hossain delivered the welcome speech while Chairman of BTMC Brigadier General Md Zakir



Hossain, Director General of PPPA Pronab Kumar Ghosh, PPP expert under Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Md Abul Bashar and



Director of BTMC Md Rokibul Bari, among others, addressed the workshop.

Representatives of Khulna Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Frozen Food Exporters Association, Bangladesh Jute



Association, Khulna City Corporation (KCC), leaders of different citizen's group, REHAB, BIDA and trade bodies attended the



workshop.

In the question and answer session, most of the participants demanded to set up environment friendly economically viable project.

They also sought investments for setting up of amusement parks, ICT based training institute, shopping mall with cine-complex or



textile village, resort to boost up the tourism sector surrounding the Sundarbans. -BSS



















