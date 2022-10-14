Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 October, 2022, 1:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘Govt implementing development projects thru PPP’

Published : Friday, 14 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9

KHULNA, Oct 13: State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian Wednesday said the government is

implementing various projects to develop different sectors including agriculture, fisheries, live stock, tourism and small and heavy

industries under the public-private partnerships (PPP) projects across the country.
"In order to grow more entrepreneurs and reduce pressure on the state coffer, the government has decided to enhance environment

friendly development," she said while addressing a stakeholder's workshop on Project Development through PPP as chief guest.
The workshop was organized jointly by Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPE), Bangladesh Textile Mills Corporation (BTMC) and

Khulna Development Authority (KDA) at a community center on Wednesday in order to identify potential private investment through

PPP in Khulna Textile Mill site.
Chaired by KDA Chairman Brigadier General S M Merazul Islam, Parliament members Naryan Chandra Chanda, Advocate Gloria

Sarkar Jharna and Khulna Divisional Commissioner Zahirul Islam Chowdhury addressed as special guests.
Project Director of BTMC Kazi Feroz Hossain delivered the welcome speech while Chairman of BTMC Brigadier General Md Zakir

Hossain, Director General of PPPA Pronab Kumar Ghosh, PPP expert under Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Md Abul Bashar and

Director of BTMC Md Rokibul Bari, among others, addressed the workshop.
Representatives of Khulna Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Frozen Food Exporters Association, Bangladesh Jute

Association, Khulna City Corporation (KCC), leaders of different citizen's group, REHAB, BIDA and trade bodies attended the

workshop.
In the question and answer session, most of the participants demanded to set up environment friendly economically viable project.
They also sought investments for setting up of amusement parks, ICT based training institute, shopping mall with cine-complex or

textile village, resort to boost up the tourism sector surrounding the Sundarbans.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Virtual desk launched at Japan’s Dhaka to attract FDI
India asks banks to stop building positions in offshore market
EBL, MasterCard launch co-branded cards for BMCCI
‘Govt implementing development projects thru PPP’
S Africa concerned as port, rail strike hits economy
UAE-based BCF, AB Bank BD sign MoU to give banking facilities to NRBs
Pak witnesses trade surplus with BD
BB asks banks to be more vigilant on bitcoin transactions


Latest News
Military bus blast in Syria kills 18 soldiers: State media
Sheikh Russell Cup Invitational Team Chess begins
US weapons systems Ukraine will or won’t get
Murder and suicide after rape claim 41 women in 9 months: ASK
Misunderstandings on China-related issues must be removed: Chinese Envoy
Actor Masum Aziz on life support
Bangladesh close to borderline 'serious' in Global Hunger Index 2022
International Day for Disaster Reduction observed in Dinajpur
Pakistani senator arrested for anti-army chief tweet
Germany's mega mosque to start calling Muslims to prayer
Most Read News
17 flood-affected people die in Pakistan bus fire
Doza’s 'The Song of Soul Canvas' in Ctg film fest
DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Global climate crisis: Who’s really responsible?
India's Supreme Court delivers split judgment on hijab ban
Walton Dhaka Metropolis Table Tennis rolls today
General Officer Commanding and Area Commander of Chattogram
Activists from 'Insulate Britain' stage a sit down
IMF cuts BD's economic growth forecast for FY23 to 6pc
BD elected UNHRC member because of HR record, says Shahriar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft