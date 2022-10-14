Video
UAE-based BCF, AB Bank BD sign MoU to give banking facilities to NRBs

Published : Friday, 14 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Business Correspondent

Imran Qureshi, Managing Director of Bandenia Challenger Finance felicitated Tarique Afzal, President and Managing Director of AB Bank (right) at the MOU signing ceremony.

In a landmark financial agreement, Dubai-based Bandenia Challenger Finance (BCF), a subsidiary of the Europe-based BCB, signed a

Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Arab Bank (AB) of Bangladesh recently.
The MoU is significant as it opens up international trade and business potential for Bangladesh's business community and Non-

Resident Bangladesh (NRB) expatriates.
The MoU, signed in Dubai between the two parties on October 6, came into effect immediately. It will facilitate Bandenia Challenger

Finance to offer a bouquet of banking and finance facilities to Non-Resident Bangladeshis (NRB) in Europe and the MENA (Middle

East, North Africa) region.
The MoU is significant as it is the first time AB Bank Bangladesh has opened up commercial and private banking opportunities

internationally for NRBs.
It will permit Bandenia Challenger Finance to arrange trade finance facilities, overdrafts, Letters of Credit, mortgages, and real

estate advisory services, providing good ROI for investments and management of assets for NRBs. It will mark an excellent

opportunity for NRBs to trade in Dirham instead of Dollar currency.
Commenting on the event, Imran Qureshi, the Managing Director of Bandenia Challenger Finance, said: "Our organisation will be

the bridge between AB Bank and international Bangladeshi expatriates, allowing them to initiate their trading facilities for Europe

and the Middle East using Dirham as the currency. This will accelerate the potential of trade facilities, and we are expecting

business volumes over Dh500 million."
Tarique Afzal, President and Managing Director of AB Bank, appreciated the signing of the MoU between his organization and

Bandenia Challenger Finance. He called it a unique agreement that would permit international trade within the parameters of

international best practices.
Afzal said the MoU would not only allow Non-Resident Bangladesh expatriates but also indigenous citizens to initiate cross-border

trade in Europe and the Middle East.
"This MoU will help us grow our trade both for import and export within Bangladesh and for those residing outside in the Middle

East and Europe. It gives us the confidence to deal with various banks across different geographies on the globe who will provide

Letters of Credit and encourage international trade with Bangladesh."
He further said that the agreement provided secondary support to the bank and assured enhanced business opportunities.
Afzal added that the MoU would allow their bank to assess all business opportunities. With multiple counterparts and help them

grow. "The MoU stands for the cross-border trust that will help us grow future business. Currently, currency inflation is everywhere,

and this MoU will help us subside matters in different economies," said Afzal.


