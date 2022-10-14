Pak witnesses trade surplus with BD

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13: Pakistan's goods and services trade with Bangladesh witnessed surplus of over 33.70 percent during two



months of current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The trade surplus during the period under review was recorded at $129.279 million against $96.688 million during same period of



last year, showing 33.70 percent growth.

The overall exports to Bangladesh were recorded at $144.117 million during July-August (2022-23) against exports of $106.415



million during July-August (2021-22), showing growth of 35.42 percent, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data revealed.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, exports to Bangladesh during August 2022 also increased by 31.10 percent, from $55.382 million



to $72.610 million.

Similarly, on month-on-month basis, exports of Bangladesh also increased by 1.54 percent during August 2022 in comparison with



exports of $71.507 million in July 2022, SBP data said. Overall Pakistan's exports to all countries also witnessed an increase of 11.34



percent in two months, from $4574.040 million to $5092.977 million, the SBP data said.

On the other hand, the imports from Bangladesh during the period under review were recorded at $ 14.838 million against $9.727



million last year, showing an increase of 52.54 percent. Meanwhile, year-to-year basis, imports from Bangladesh during August



2022, also rose by 19.82 percent from $6.209 million last year to $7.440 million.

On month-on-month basis, the import from Bangladesh increased by 0.56 percent during August as compared to the import of



$7.398 million in July 2022, SBP data said. The overall imports decreased by 2.11 percent, from $11338.004 million to $11098.019



million during the period under review.

-The Nation (Pakistan)


















