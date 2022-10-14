Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 October, 2022, 1:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BB asks banks to be more vigilant on bitcoin transactions

Published : Friday, 14 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8

Bangladesh Bank has once again directed authorities to monitor cryptocurrency transactions after finding that people are still using

bank accounts for the buying and selling of Bitcoin and other virtual currencies.
The central bank issued a circular on the matter and sent it out to the managing directors of all banks on Wednesday.
The national bank had recently noticed that different foreign Virtual Asset Service Providers or VASPs are carrying out "transactions,

buying and selling, re-selling, p2p/exchange/relocate/trade activities" of virtual currencies using customer accounts of scheduled

banks through their websites and apps, the circular read.
Bangladesh Bank instructed all financial service providers to "increase monitoring maintaining proper caution" to prevent such

activities.
Bangladesh Bank also asked authorities to display a message on the prohibition at its headquarters, branches, sub-branches, agent

banking outlets and on its website.
The central bank had previously cautioned the banks about the risks associated with dealing with cryptocurrencies.
In a circular released in September, it said: "Virtual currencies or virtual assets have no financial claim embedded and neither issued

by any sovereign nor guaranteed by any jurisdiction. Thus, their value is highly volatile and associated with high financial risks."
"The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has defined virtual assets as a digital representation of value that can be digitally traded, or

transferred, and can be used for payment or investment purposes," it added.
"Any transactions made in/from/to Bangladesh for obtaining virtual assets or its subset virtual currencies, are not permitted by

Bangladesh Bank. And neither is providing any kind of facilitation in favour of doing business, activities, and operations associated

with exchange/transfer/trading of virtual assets or virtual currencies."
    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Virtual desk launched at Japan’s Dhaka to attract FDI
India asks banks to stop building positions in offshore market
EBL, MasterCard launch co-branded cards for BMCCI
‘Govt implementing development projects thru PPP’
S Africa concerned as port, rail strike hits economy
UAE-based BCF, AB Bank BD sign MoU to give banking facilities to NRBs
Pak witnesses trade surplus with BD
BB asks banks to be more vigilant on bitcoin transactions


Latest News
Military bus blast in Syria kills 18 soldiers: State media
Sheikh Russell Cup Invitational Team Chess begins
US weapons systems Ukraine will or won’t get
Murder and suicide after rape claim 41 women in 9 months: ASK
Misunderstandings on China-related issues must be removed: Chinese Envoy
Actor Masum Aziz on life support
Bangladesh close to borderline 'serious' in Global Hunger Index 2022
International Day for Disaster Reduction observed in Dinajpur
Pakistani senator arrested for anti-army chief tweet
Germany's mega mosque to start calling Muslims to prayer
Most Read News
17 flood-affected people die in Pakistan bus fire
Doza’s 'The Song of Soul Canvas' in Ctg film fest
DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Global climate crisis: Who’s really responsible?
India's Supreme Court delivers split judgment on hijab ban
Walton Dhaka Metropolis Table Tennis rolls today
General Officer Commanding and Area Commander of Chattogram
Activists from 'Insulate Britain' stage a sit down
IMF cuts BD's economic growth forecast for FY23 to 6pc
BD elected UNHRC member because of HR record, says Shahriar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft