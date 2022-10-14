Video
Friday, 14 October, 2022, 1:44 AM
Nagad offers Tk 50 cashback for Add Money from banks

Published : Friday, 14 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10
Business Desk

The customers of Nagad will get Tk 50 cashback for adding Tk 3,000 to their accounts from Nagad app, or through the internet

banking facility of the banks concerned or any mobile app.
'Add Money', a special offer of mobile financial service of the Post Office Nagad for the current month, can be availed from most of

the banks that are operating from Bangladesh, says a press release.
The Nagad customers will be given BDT 50 cashback for adding BDT 3,000 to their accounts from those banks. However, the

customers of 'Nagad Islamic' will be awarded BDT 70 cashback by adding the same amount from the Islamic Bank Bangladesh.
A customer can take this cashback offer only once during the campaign between October 11 and 31, 2022. The customer has to

have his/her Nagad account active with a full profile and the offer is available for only the Nagad app users.
Nagad's cashback offer is applicable for transactions from 27 enlisted banks - Trust Bank, City Bank, Community Bank, First Security

Islamic Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, Prime Bank, Premier Bank, AB Bank, NRBC Bank, Dhaka Bank, Social Islamic Bank, IFIC Bank,

National Bank, Exim Bank, Midland Bank, Standard Bank, Union Bank, Shahjalal Islamic Bank, NRB Bank, Rajshahi Krisish Unnyan

Bank, Meghna Bank, Bangladesh Development Bank, Bengal Commercial Bank, South Bangla Agriculture Bank, Islamic Bank

Bangladesh, Southeast Bank, and Mercantile Bank.
If any customer does not receive cashback of the offer despite fulfilling the conditions, s/he needs to submit complaints via Nagad

hotline for resolving the issue. In that case, the customer will get the cashback amount within three working days of the conclusion

of the campaign.
Nagad does not ask the customers to share their secret PIN or OTP during the campaign or anytime else, so they are being advised

not to disclose their secret PIN or OTP to a third party.
Nagad's Chief Business Officer Sheikh Aminur Rahman said, " we are contributing to strengthening digital services and making it

more familiar to people. Accordingly, Nagad is giving cashback for adding money from banks. We hope the people will be more

accustomed to making digital transactions."


