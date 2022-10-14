Video
OPPO F21s Pro now available at all outlets

Published : Friday, 14 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10
Business Desk

After launching the new and trendy variant OPPO F21s Pro with the S#75 color mélange and a style pack on 5 October, the first sale

of this spectacular device has been kicked off on Monday amidst vibrant celebration.
Customers can now buy OPPO F21s Pro from any outlet of this smart device brand located around the country.  On the occasion of

the first sale, celebratory vibe was very evident in all the outlets of OPPO, says a press release.
 There were lots of exciting activities including lucky draw and photo campaign. Lottery was held to decide the lucky winners from

those who bought OPPO F21s Pro. They will get limited-edition style pack filled with exclusive goodies.
Moreover, customers got the chance to capture beautiful photos in OPPO outlets style zone and win lucrative prizes just by sharing

the photos on Facebook. Also, some customers won PUMA special gift. All these added new dimensions to first sale celebration. The

celebration continued at all OPPO outlets till Wednesday last.
OPPO F21s Pro has stood out from others owing to some lucrative features including new color mélange S#75 achieved through

OPPO Glow processing, anti-glare glass, 64MP camera setup along with 30x magnification microlens, 32MP Selfie Camera powered

by the Sony IMX709 flagship sensor and fast-charging facility.
The new spectacular S#75 color chosen by the world's renowned all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and the beautiful style pack coming

with the OPPO F21s Pro are enough to step up anyone's style statement. The S#75 color is an amalgamation of colors and gradients

with hues of pink, green and golden. When held in hands from different angles, the color mélange will inspire the users to explore

colors and discover the multiverse in them.
OPPO F21s Pro also comes with an Anti-Glare Glass for a glitter glam with the OPPO Glow design whereas the scratch and wear

resistant anti corrosion glass makes sure the style remains intact. Because of OPPO Glow processing, the device looks glossy, feels

matte and is scratch resistant, offering the users worry-free experience.
The phone also comes with a stunning 64MP AI Triple Camera setup along with a microlens that offers up to 30x magnification.

With the help of microlens' magnification, the users can capture any minute details the beautiful close-up elements.
Moreover, microlens will enable the users to explore the miniature world and capture every beauty of the world with the tiniest

details. For the selfie lovers, there is 32MP camera in the front with the powerful Sony IMX709 flagship sensor, making it more

convenient for the users to take social-media ready pictures. It is co-developed by OPPO and Sony, and it adopted OPPO self-

developed RGBW technology, delivering 60% more light, natural, realistic colors and striking selfies, in different light conditions.


