Daraz Payment honours 15 payment partners

Daraz Bangladesh, country's largest online marketplace, organized "Daraz Payment PartnerAwards 2022" at the Grand Ballroom,Sheraton Dhaka recently to acknowledge the continued support of the partners in the banking and mobile financial services (MFS)sectors for the development of e-commerce, says a press release.Bjarke Mikkelsen, CEO, Daraz; Syed Moshtahidal Hoq, Managing Director, Daraz Bangladesh; Khondoker Tasfin Alam, ChiefOperating Officer, Daraz Bangladesh and Monjuri Mallik, Director, Technology & Digital Payment and Strategy, Daraz Bangladesh,were present at the award giving ceremony.Md. Mezbaul Haque, Director, Payment System Department, Bangladesh Bank, graced the occasion with his presence. Besides, MD,DMD and CXOs, other senior officers from different banks and financial institutions were also present at the event.Payment partners including different mobile financial services are playing an instrumental role in the growth of the e-commercesector. Especially behind Daraz's growth, these payment partners have a significant role. To express gratitude to their contributions,Daraz has awarded 15 payment partners in different categories.The awardees include bKash as Best Performer of The Year; The City Bank Limited as Most Valued Partner- Credit Cards; BRAC Bankas Most Valued Partner- Debit Cards; LankaBangla Finance Limited as Best in EMI Growth; The City Bank Limited as Most ConsistentPartner; Southeast Bank Limited as Best Acquiring Partner- GOLD; Eastern Bank Limited as Best Acquiring Partner- SILVER; PrimeBank Limited & HSBC as Best New Entrant; VISA, MasterCard & Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited as Best Strategic Partner; Islami BankBangladesh Limited, United Commercial Bank & Standard Chartered Bank as Best Organic Customer Growth.