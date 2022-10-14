Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 October, 2022, 1:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Daraz Payment honours 15 payment partners

Published : Friday, 14 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11
Business Desk

Daraz Payment honours 15 payment partners

Daraz Payment honours 15 payment partners

Daraz Bangladesh, country's largest online marketplace, organized "Daraz Payment PartnerAwards 2022" at the Grand Ballroom,

Sheraton Dhaka recently to acknowledge the continued support of the partners in the banking and mobile financial services (MFS)

sectors for the development of e-commerce, says a press release.  
Bjarke Mikkelsen, CEO, Daraz; Syed Moshtahidal Hoq, Managing Director, Daraz Bangladesh; Khondoker Tasfin Alam, Chief

Operating Officer, Daraz Bangladesh and Monjuri Mallik, Director, Technology & Digital Payment and Strategy, Daraz Bangladesh,

were present at the award giving ceremony.
Md. Mezbaul Haque, Director, Payment System Department, Bangladesh Bank, graced the occasion with his presence. Besides, MD,

DMD and CXOs, other senior officers from different banks and financial institutions were also present at the event.  
Payment partners including different mobile financial services are playing an instrumental role in the growth of the e-commerce

sector. Especially behind Daraz's growth, these payment partners have a significant role. To express gratitude to their contributions,

Daraz has awarded 15 payment partners in different categories.
The awardees include bKash as Best Performer of The Year; The City Bank Limited as Most Valued Partner- Credit Cards; BRAC Bank

as Most Valued Partner- Debit Cards; LankaBangla Finance Limited as Best in EMI Growth; The City Bank Limited as Most Consistent

Partner; Southeast Bank Limited as Best Acquiring Partner- GOLD; Eastern Bank Limited as Best Acquiring Partner- SILVER; Prime

Bank Limited & HSBC as Best New Entrant; VISA, MasterCard & Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited as Best Strategic Partner; Islami Bank

Bangladesh Limited, United Commercial Bank & Standard Chartered Bank as Best Organic Customer Growth.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Virtual desk launched at Japan’s Dhaka to attract FDI
India asks banks to stop building positions in offshore market
EBL, MasterCard launch co-branded cards for BMCCI
‘Govt implementing development projects thru PPP’
S Africa concerned as port, rail strike hits economy
UAE-based BCF, AB Bank BD sign MoU to give banking facilities to NRBs
Pak witnesses trade surplus with BD
BB asks banks to be more vigilant on bitcoin transactions


Latest News
Military bus blast in Syria kills 18 soldiers: State media
Sheikh Russell Cup Invitational Team Chess begins
US weapons systems Ukraine will or won’t get
Murder and suicide after rape claim 41 women in 9 months: ASK
Misunderstandings on China-related issues must be removed: Chinese Envoy
Actor Masum Aziz on life support
Bangladesh close to borderline 'serious' in Global Hunger Index 2022
International Day for Disaster Reduction observed in Dinajpur
Pakistani senator arrested for anti-army chief tweet
Germany's mega mosque to start calling Muslims to prayer
Most Read News
17 flood-affected people die in Pakistan bus fire
Doza’s 'The Song of Soul Canvas' in Ctg film fest
DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Global climate crisis: Who’s really responsible?
India's Supreme Court delivers split judgment on hijab ban
Walton Dhaka Metropolis Table Tennis rolls today
General Officer Commanding and Area Commander of Chattogram
Activists from 'Insulate Britain' stage a sit down
IMF cuts BD's economic growth forecast for FY23 to 6pc
BD elected UNHRC member because of HR record, says Shahriar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]bserverbd.com, For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft