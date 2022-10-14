Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 October, 2022, 1:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Xiaomi offers up to Tk20,000 discount

Published : Friday, 14 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10

Xiaomi October Fest is going on nationwide, under which the world's leading smartphone company has announced attractive

discounts on various smartphone models.
Customers can now get up to Tk 20,000 discount on purchasing certain models of Xiaomi smartphone, says a press release.
Xiaomi 12 Pro, which is equipped with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB ROM, can be bought at a discounted price of Tk 89,999, down from

existing market price of Tk 109,999.
The current market price of the smartphone with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB ROM of the same model is Tk 99,999, but it is now available

at Tk 79,999 with a discount of Tk 20,000. The flagship Xiaomi 12 Pro is Bangladesh's first 50+50+50-megapixel camera phone.
On the other hand, 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM variants of the popular series Redmi Note 11 is being offered at Tk 19,599 after a

discount of Tk 1,000. The 4 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM variants of the same model is also being sold at Tk 20,499 with a discount of

Tk 1,000. The Redmi Note 11 has a powerful hardware with AMOLED display and a long-lasting 5000 mAh battery, providing smooth

performance and a comfortable viewing experience.
The 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM variant of Redmi 10 (2022) is now priced at Tk 17,499 after a discount of Tk 1,000. The 6 GB RAM

and 128 GB ROM variant of the same model is being sold at a discounted price of Tk 20,499. The smartphone has attractive features

and extraordinary performance capabilities, which will exceed expectations. It has an outstanding 50-megapixel high-resolution

camera and FHD+ resolution display with 90 Hz refresh rate.
Meanwhile, the entry-level phone Redmi 10A with 2GB and 32GB is now available at Tk 11,499 after a discount of Tk 1,000. These

devices are now available at all authorized Xiaomi stores across the country.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Virtual desk launched at Japan’s Dhaka to attract FDI
India asks banks to stop building positions in offshore market
EBL, MasterCard launch co-branded cards for BMCCI
‘Govt implementing development projects thru PPP’
S Africa concerned as port, rail strike hits economy
UAE-based BCF, AB Bank BD sign MoU to give banking facilities to NRBs
Pak witnesses trade surplus with BD
BB asks banks to be more vigilant on bitcoin transactions


Latest News
Military bus blast in Syria kills 18 soldiers: State media
Sheikh Russell Cup Invitational Team Chess begins
US weapons systems Ukraine will or won’t get
Murder and suicide after rape claim 41 women in 9 months: ASK
Misunderstandings on China-related issues must be removed: Chinese Envoy
Actor Masum Aziz on life support
Bangladesh close to borderline 'serious' in Global Hunger Index 2022
International Day for Disaster Reduction observed in Dinajpur
Pakistani senator arrested for anti-army chief tweet
Germany's mega mosque to start calling Muslims to prayer
Most Read News
17 flood-affected people die in Pakistan bus fire
Doza’s 'The Song of Soul Canvas' in Ctg film fest
DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Global climate crisis: Who’s really responsible?
India's Supreme Court delivers split judgment on hijab ban
Walton Dhaka Metropolis Table Tennis rolls today
General Officer Commanding and Area Commander of Chattogram
Activists from 'Insulate Britain' stage a sit down
IMF cuts BD's economic growth forecast for FY23 to 6pc
BD elected UNHRC member because of HR record, says Shahriar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft