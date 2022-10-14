Xiaomi offers up to Tk20,000 discount

Xiaomi October Fest is going on nationwide, under which the world's leading smartphone company has announced attractive



discounts on various smartphone models.

Customers can now get up to Tk 20,000 discount on purchasing certain models of Xiaomi smartphone, says a press release.

Xiaomi 12 Pro, which is equipped with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB ROM, can be bought at a discounted price of Tk 89,999, down from



existing market price of Tk 109,999.

The current market price of the smartphone with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB ROM of the same model is Tk 99,999, but it is now available



at Tk 79,999 with a discount of Tk 20,000. The flagship Xiaomi 12 Pro is Bangladesh's first 50+50+50-megapixel camera phone.

On the other hand, 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM variants of the popular series Redmi Note 11 is being offered at Tk 19,599 after a



discount of Tk 1,000. The 4 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM variants of the same model is also being sold at Tk 20,499 with a discount of



Tk 1,000. The Redmi Note 11 has a powerful hardware with AMOLED display and a long-lasting 5000 mAh battery, providing smooth



performance and a comfortable viewing experience.

The 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM variant of Redmi 10 (2022) is now priced at Tk 17,499 after a discount of Tk 1,000. The 6 GB RAM



and 128 GB ROM variant of the same model is being sold at a discounted price of Tk 20,499. The smartphone has attractive features



and extraordinary performance capabilities, which will exceed expectations. It has an outstanding 50-megapixel high-resolution



camera and FHD+ resolution display with 90 Hz refresh rate.

Meanwhile, the entry-level phone Redmi 10A with 2GB and 32GB is now available at Tk 11,499 after a discount of Tk 1,000. These



devices are now available at all authorized Xiaomi stores across the country. -UNB

















