Friday, 14 October, 2022, 1:44 AM
BoE mulls extending bond buying: Report

Published : Friday, 14 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

LONDON, Oct 13: The Bank of England may decide to extend its emergency bond buying, despite governor Andrew Bailey warning

that the intervention will end this week, the Financial Times reported Wednesday.
The BoE has "signalled privately to bankers" of a possible extension if market turmoil "flares up" again over Britain's debt-fuelled

budget, the FT said citing people briefed on discussions.
Bailey had stated late Tuesday that bond investors have "three days left" until the bank phases out its bond-buying efforts on Friday.
The BoE has struggled to reassure investors after unveiling yet more measures to calm markets rocked by the UK government's

recent tax-slashing budget.
"We think the rebalancing must be done and my message to the funds involved and all the firms involved managing those funds:

you've got three days left now," Bailey said late Tuesday.
"You've got to get this done," he said at an appearance at the Institute of International Finance in Washington.
The remarks sent sterling sliding as low as $1.0924 on Tuesday, with traders spooked by the prospect of more selling when the BoE

removes the support.
The pound bounced back above $1.10 on Wednesday, despite official data showing an unexpected 0.3-percent contraction in the UK

economy in August on surging inflation.    -AFP


