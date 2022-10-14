realme to bring best performing entry-level smartphones

Youth-centric brand realme is all prepped to introduce the best performing entry-level smartphone from its C-series.

The latest addition, namely realme C30, is going to be the perfect smartphone for the youth, boasting exceptional features with a



lustrous design at a great value! To participate in the realme C30 launch event on October 17 at 12PM and win a realme C30, click



this link: https://fb.me/e/1TAQ7KmCc, says a press release.

According to realme's lab test report, the device is going to deliver the best performance in segment with Unisoc T612 powerful



processor, scoring 210,036 on AnTuTu benchmarks (Close to MTK G88).

Besides, this device is going to have octa-core 12nm processor that clocks up to 1.82 GHz and adopts Cortex A75 structure, bringing



powerful and stable performance to the device, providing amazing user experience. In this segment, no other smartphone brand is



offering such top-notch processor in their models.

The realme C30 is going to bring design innovation to the entry level segment. With a stylish outlook, this device is going to boast a



Vertical Stripe Design as thin as 8.5mm, to take the user's style one step further. Besides, the thin vertical stripe design makes the



device very smooth and comfortable to hold. Additionally, having a massive 5000mAh battery will allow its users to operate the



device without having to worry about carrying a charger all day long. Adding to that, a 6.5-inch large display will make it a



companion for entertainment.

realme has always been committed to providing the best performance in smartphones. Along with this, the brand has also



prioritized the youth's needs and requirements, and incorporated their priorities into its devices. Through the newest model in the



C-series, realme is further ensuring this philosophy by providing the best smartphone experience at an amazing value.









