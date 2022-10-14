Video
Friday, 14 October, 2022, 1:44 AM
Home Business

realme to bring best performing entry-level smartphones

Published : Friday, 14 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Business Desk

Youth-centric brand realme is all prepped to introduce the best performing entry-level smartphone from its C-series.
The latest addition, namely realme C30, is going to be the perfect smartphone for the youth, boasting exceptional features with a

lustrous design at a great value! To participate in the realme C30 launch event on October 17 at 12PM and win a realme C30, click

this link: https://fb.me/e/1TAQ7KmCc, says a press release.
According to realme's lab test report, the device is going to deliver the best performance in segment with Unisoc T612 powerful

processor, scoring 210,036 on AnTuTu benchmarks (Close to MTK G88).
Besides, this device is going to have octa-core 12nm processor that clocks up to 1.82 GHz and adopts Cortex A75 structure, bringing

powerful and stable performance to the device, providing amazing user experience. In this segment, no other smartphone brand is

offering such top-notch processor in their models.
The realme C30 is going to bring design innovation to the entry level segment. With a stylish outlook, this device is going to boast a

Vertical Stripe Design as thin as 8.5mm, to take the user's style one step further. Besides, the thin vertical stripe design makes the

device very smooth and comfortable to hold. Additionally, having a massive 5000mAh battery will allow its users to operate the

device without having to worry about carrying a charger all day long. Adding to that, a 6.5-inch large display will make it a

companion for entertainment.
realme has always been committed to providing the best performance in smartphones. Along with this, the brand has also

prioritized the youth's needs and requirements, and incorporated their priorities into its devices. Through the newest model in the

C-series, realme is further ensuring this philosophy by providing the best smartphone experience at an amazing value.


« PreviousNext »

