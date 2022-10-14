Mirpur Club holds its 1st AGM

Video
Published : Friday, 14 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Business Desk

Mirpur Club Ltd has been organised its first Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Dream Square Resort in Gazipur recently.
Founding President of the club SM Mahabub Alam presided over the meeting.
Managing Director (MD) of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority (BHTPA) and Secretary of Bangladesh Government Dr Bikarna Kumar

Ghosh and other members of the club attended the meeting.
Jasim Uddin, gold member of the club and head of the accounts committee, presented the income and expenditure account of the

club for the last fiscal year.
Club members unanimously approved the income and expenditure account of the fiscal year at the meeting.
Founding President SM Mahabub Alam highlighted the club's activities of the last four years. He also discussed the club's future

plans and implementation strategies.
Mirpur Club founded by experienced professionals and smart entrepreneurs since the year 2018.
Its objectives are to build, develop, improve the community and live in that community.
The Community of Mirpur Club is named BEN10K (Balanced Effective Network of Ten Thousand People). The primary community

benefits will be (a) Social Security within the community. International network by scholars. Give back to society. (b) Financial Raise

[Gain by the effective network] (c) Retirement benefits [As required basis.] (d) Welfare (e) Education (f) Good Friends (g) Community

living.
Mirpur club now are working with its 7 objects and 3 mega projects. Three mega projects are 1. Operation Chita 2. Shopnojatra 3.

BENcity
Award giving ceremony 'MCL Hero 2022' also held later on that day. 5 members won that award.


