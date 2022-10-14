FBCCI urges JICA to develop Matarbari as petrochemical hub



FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin (middle) holds discussion with JICA officials regarding on Matarbari-Moheshkhali project at the FBCCI office in Dhaka on Thursday.



The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Md. Jashim Uddin has urged JICA to work for apetrochemical industrial hub in Matarbari-Moheshkhali project area in Cox's Bazar district.He also called for undertaking development projects for the sustainable energy sector there.Jashim came up with the call at a discussion with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) head office officials regarding theMatarbari-Moheshkhali project held at the FBCCI office on Thursday, said a press release.The release said despite having huge demand brought by the local industry, Bangladesh lacks a petrochemical industry. Therefore, apetrochemical complex is a much needed one to keep the country's industrial development and economy growing up.He said Bangladesh's geographical location and offshore economy showcase huge potentials. However, harnessing theseopportunities require further development in infrastructure, port and energy sector, the federation chief noted.Therefore, JICA, as a trusted development partner of Bangladesh, may devise projects in this regard, Jashim suggested.Deputy Director of JICA Headquarter Asakawa Yuka assured their all out cooperation for the private sector of Bangladesh to makeMatarbari-Moheshkhali integrated development initiative successful.FBCCI Director and MCCI President Md. Saiful Islam called for JICA's cooperation in FBCCI Innovation and Research Center.Director Abul Kasem Khan expected that JICA may conduct a feasibility study on conversion of eight-lane from existing four-laneDhaka-Chattogram highway and logistic sectors development.Vice-President Md. Habib Ullah Dawn and Director Engr. Ghulam Mohammed Alomgir called the Japanese companies for setting upchip manufacturing industry for electronic devices. Director Amzad Hussain also spoke at the meeting.