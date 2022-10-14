Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), plunged due to mainly price fall in



large-cap securities on Thursday.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 6.60 points or 0.10 percent to 6,494.25. Two other indices



also ended sharply lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, plunged 8.06 points to finish at 2,308.06 and the DSE



Shariah Index (DSES) lost 8.38 points to close at 1,419.70.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, remained low and amounted to Taka 14,109.27 million, which was Taka 9,941.16



million at the previous session of the week.

Out of 369 issues traded, 93 declined, 101 advanced and 175 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended sharply lower with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -losing 10.89 points to



settle at 19,110.91 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX shedding 6.02 points to close at 11,454.16. -BSS



















