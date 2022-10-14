Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 October, 2022, 1:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BKMEA demands re-fixation of US dollar price

Published : Friday, 14 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) have demanded re-fixation of dollar price saying the rate is

discriminatory between one another in monetizing remittance and export earnings.
BKMEA executive president Mohammad Hatem in a recent letter to Bangladesh Bank has raised the demand. He said in the letter

that "the dollar price is discriminatory in monetizing remittance and export income."
I have demanded re-fixation of dollar price for four reasons, including this discriminatory dollar pricing and keeping the dollar

buying-selling price gap not more than Tk 1. The Deputy Governor of the central bank has taken our matter positively," he said.

Remittance inflows and foreign exchange earnings through exports contribute equally to the growth of the country's foreign

currency reserves, the letter said. Recently, the Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB) and Bangladesh Foreign Exchange

Authorized Dealers Association (BAFEDA) have set separate exchange rates of dollars for remittances and exports with the approval

of Bangladesh Bank.
In case of remittance, the maximum exchange rate of the original dollar will be Tk 108 with two and a half percent incentives and

another Tk 2.70. Tk 110.70 and the exporter will get the maximum exchange rate of Tk 99.
As a result, the gap in monetization of expatriate income and export income is Tk 11.70. Such discriminatory exchange rate of

dollar created by remittance and export cash is not acceptable in any way. In this case, the dollar exchange rate of remittance and

export earnings should be the same, he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Virtual desk launched at Japan’s Dhaka to attract FDI
India asks banks to stop building positions in offshore market
EBL, MasterCard launch co-branded cards for BMCCI
‘Govt implementing development projects thru PPP’
S Africa concerned as port, rail strike hits economy
UAE-based BCF, AB Bank BD sign MoU to give banking facilities to NRBs
Pak witnesses trade surplus with BD
BB asks banks to be more vigilant on bitcoin transactions


Latest News
Military bus blast in Syria kills 18 soldiers: State media
Sheikh Russell Cup Invitational Team Chess begins
US weapons systems Ukraine will or won’t get
Murder and suicide after rape claim 41 women in 9 months: ASK
Misunderstandings on China-related issues must be removed: Chinese Envoy
Actor Masum Aziz on life support
Bangladesh close to borderline 'serious' in Global Hunger Index 2022
International Day for Disaster Reduction observed in Dinajpur
Pakistani senator arrested for anti-army chief tweet
Germany's mega mosque to start calling Muslims to prayer
Most Read News
17 flood-affected people die in Pakistan bus fire
Doza’s 'The Song of Soul Canvas' in Ctg film fest
DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Global climate crisis: Who’s really responsible?
India's Supreme Court delivers split judgment on hijab ban
Walton Dhaka Metropolis Table Tennis rolls today
General Officer Commanding and Area Commander of Chattogram
Activists from 'Insulate Britain' stage a sit down
IMF cuts BD's economic growth forecast for FY23 to 6pc
BD elected UNHRC member because of HR record, says Shahriar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft