BKMEA demands re-fixation of US dollar price

Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) have demanded re-fixation of dollar price saying the rate is



discriminatory between one another in monetizing remittance and export earnings.

BKMEA executive president Mohammad Hatem in a recent letter to Bangladesh Bank has raised the demand. He said in the letter



that "the dollar price is discriminatory in monetizing remittance and export income."

I have demanded re-fixation of dollar price for four reasons, including this discriminatory dollar pricing and keeping the dollar



buying-selling price gap not more than Tk 1. The Deputy Governor of the central bank has taken our matter positively," he said.



Remittance inflows and foreign exchange earnings through exports contribute equally to the growth of the country's foreign



currency reserves, the letter said. Recently, the Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB) and Bangladesh Foreign Exchange



Authorized Dealers Association (BAFEDA) have set separate exchange rates of dollars for remittances and exports with the approval



of Bangladesh Bank.

In case of remittance, the maximum exchange rate of the original dollar will be Tk 108 with two and a half percent incentives and



another Tk 2.70. Tk 110.70 and the exporter will get the maximum exchange rate of Tk 99.

As a result, the gap in monetization of expatriate income and export income is Tk 11.70. Such discriminatory exchange rate of



dollar created by remittance and export cash is not acceptable in any way. In this case, the dollar exchange rate of remittance and



export earnings should be the same, he said.











