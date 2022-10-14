Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 October, 2022, 1:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

CEMS-Global Opens Four Int’l Trade Shows

‘BD prioritizes technology for 4th industrial revolution’

Published : Friday, 14 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Business Correspondent

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun (4th from right on the dais) along with other guests inaugurating four comprehensive international exhibitions in the city's Bashundhara Convention Hall on Thursday.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun (4th from right on the dais) along with other guests inaugurating four comprehensive international exhibitions in the city's Bashundhara Convention Hall on Thursday.

CEMS-Global a US based trade show organizer formally inaugurated four comprehensive international exhibitions in the city's

Bashundhara Convention Hall on Thursday.
The four exhibitions are "27th Build Bangladesh International Expo 2022", "24th Power Bangladesh 2022 International Expo," the

"13th Meditex Bangladesh 2022 International Expo," and the "5th Food Bangladesh International Expo 2022".
Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun as chief guest was present in the ceremony while among others AHM Ahsan,

Vice Chairman, Export Promotion Bureau, Syed Ershad Ahmed, President American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Bangladesh

and Md Abdul Kayowm Sarker, Chairman Bangladesh Food Security Authority as special guests made their remarks.
The minister in his speech said Bangladesh has advanced ahead in development of its industrial products and there is a plan to

invest and focus more technology based products as the world is now in 4th industrial revolution where technology is getting the

maximum priority.
He said a lot of foreign direct investments are taking place in power, food, textile, construction and in many other sectors and it will

be increased in the coming days as Bangladesh is providing competitive facilities to the foreign investors.
The AmCham President Syed Ershad Ahmed in his remarks said, the exhibitions are happening in perfect time. The county's

medical, infrastructure, connectivity, logistics and service are improving and developing rapidly.
The Build Bangladesh Expo holds concurrent exhibitions on the Construction, Housing, Power, Water, Safety & Security and even

lighting, which will surely help the development of the country, Ershad Ahmed said.
The Power Bangladesh Expo provides big chances for the advancement of Bangladesh's solar resources. This might present a viable

private sector investment opportunity given the growing cost of solar panels.
The 13th Meditex Bangladesh Expo holds concurrent exhibitions that offer sector-specific presentation of hospital, pharmaceutical,

and medical equipment, as well as healthcare items, solutions, and services from significant corporations globally.  This expo is

crucial for Bangladesh and the nation's healthcare industry as a whole.  There are other opportunities for different healthcare

companies and professionals in the fields of medical education, ambulance services, retirement homes, medical equipment

providers, and rural health services, the AmCham president said.
The Food and Agro Bangladesh Expo will be a fantastic venue for manufacturers and suppliers to showcase their products and

services. The Expo will be attended by agents, distributors, importers, trading companies, wholesalers, retailers, hoteliers, business

representatives, restaurateurs, and, of course, clients and other bulk purchasers from all over the world, the chamber president

said.
Meherun N Islam, President and group Managing Director of the CEMS-Global-USA and Asia Pacific made her welcome remarks in

the inaugural ceremony.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Virtual desk launched at Japan’s Dhaka to attract FDI
India asks banks to stop building positions in offshore market
EBL, MasterCard launch co-branded cards for BMCCI
‘Govt implementing development projects thru PPP’
S Africa concerned as port, rail strike hits economy
UAE-based BCF, AB Bank BD sign MoU to give banking facilities to NRBs
Pak witnesses trade surplus with BD
BB asks banks to be more vigilant on bitcoin transactions


Latest News
Military bus blast in Syria kills 18 soldiers: State media
Sheikh Russell Cup Invitational Team Chess begins
US weapons systems Ukraine will or won’t get
Murder and suicide after rape claim 41 women in 9 months: ASK
Misunderstandings on China-related issues must be removed: Chinese Envoy
Actor Masum Aziz on life support
Bangladesh close to borderline 'serious' in Global Hunger Index 2022
International Day for Disaster Reduction observed in Dinajpur
Pakistani senator arrested for anti-army chief tweet
Germany's mega mosque to start calling Muslims to prayer
Most Read News
17 flood-affected people die in Pakistan bus fire
Doza’s 'The Song of Soul Canvas' in Ctg film fest
DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Global climate crisis: Who’s really responsible?
India's Supreme Court delivers split judgment on hijab ban
Walton Dhaka Metropolis Table Tennis rolls today
General Officer Commanding and Area Commander of Chattogram
Activists from 'Insulate Britain' stage a sit down
IMF cuts BD's economic growth forecast for FY23 to 6pc
BD elected UNHRC member because of HR record, says Shahriar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft