‘BD prioritizes technology for 4th industrial revolution’



Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun (4th from right on the dais) along with other guests inaugurating four comprehensive international exhibitions in the city's Bashundhara Convention Hall on Thursday.



Bashundhara Convention Hall on Thursday.

The four exhibitions are "27th Build Bangladesh International Expo 2022", "24th Power Bangladesh 2022 International Expo," the



"13th Meditex Bangladesh 2022 International Expo," and the "5th Food Bangladesh International Expo 2022".

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun as chief guest was present in the ceremony while among others AHM Ahsan,



Vice Chairman, Export Promotion Bureau, Syed Ershad Ahmed, President American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Bangladesh



and Md Abdul Kayowm Sarker, Chairman Bangladesh Food Security Authority as special guests made their remarks.

The minister in his speech said Bangladesh has advanced ahead in development of its industrial products and there is a plan to



invest and focus more technology based products as the world is now in 4th industrial revolution where technology is getting the



maximum priority.

He said a lot of foreign direct investments are taking place in power, food, textile, construction and in many other sectors and it will



be increased in the coming days as Bangladesh is providing competitive facilities to the foreign investors.

The AmCham President Syed Ershad Ahmed in his remarks said, the exhibitions are happening in perfect time. The county's



medical, infrastructure, connectivity, logistics and service are improving and developing rapidly.

The Build Bangladesh Expo holds concurrent exhibitions on the Construction, Housing, Power, Water, Safety & Security and even



lighting, which will surely help the development of the country, Ershad Ahmed said.

The Power Bangladesh Expo provides big chances for the advancement of Bangladesh's solar resources. This might present a viable



private sector investment opportunity given the growing cost of solar panels.

The 13th Meditex Bangladesh Expo holds concurrent exhibitions that offer sector-specific presentation of hospital, pharmaceutical,



and medical equipment, as well as healthcare items, solutions, and services from significant corporations globally. This expo is



crucial for Bangladesh and the nation's healthcare industry as a whole. There are other opportunities for different healthcare



companies and professionals in the fields of medical education, ambulance services, retirement homes, medical equipment



providers, and rural health services, the AmCham president said.

The Food and Agro Bangladesh Expo will be a fantastic venue for manufacturers and suppliers to showcase their products and



services. The Expo will be attended by agents, distributors, importers, trading companies, wholesalers, retailers, hoteliers, business



representatives, restaurateurs, and, of course, clients and other bulk purchasers from all over the world, the chamber president



said.

Meherun N Islam, President and group Managing Director of the CEMS-Global-USA and Asia Pacific made her welcome remarks in



the inaugural ceremony.

















