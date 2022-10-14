Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 October, 2022, 1:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Fair election not possible sans neutral govt: Fakhrul

Published : Friday, 14 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary-General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Thursday, "Gaibandha-5 by-poll proved, free and fair election is not possible without neutral government."
Speaking with the journalists at his hometown Thakurgaon he said, "We have said it for decade that election crisis cannot be solved under a partisan government. Our statement proved by the last Gaibandha-5 by-pool."
He said, "Awami League government has already destroyed all the stake holder government institutions involve with election procedure.
Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police (SP) are not complying with the Election Commission (EC). Without the proper synchronization of the government institutions people will not able to exercise their voting rights."
Fakhrul said, "We have seen the picture of the irregularities in Gaibandha-5 by-pool. There voters were forced to cast votes for certain candidates, disconnected CCTV cameras into the pooling stations and more than one person entering into the ballot booths."
For the first time the Election Commission (EC) suspended voting around four hours after it began at 8:00am as the environment at polling centres went out of control and allegations of vote rigging despite using electronic voting machines (EVMs).



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fair election not possible sans neutral govt: Fakhrul
Not clear, why it was postponed: Quader
Inquiry instituted, report in 7 days: CEC
Hasan questions suspension based on CCTV footages
Record eight dengue patients die in 24hrs
Indian SC panel divided over ban on hijab in schools
AL stages demos in Fulchhari over suspension
4 bodies recovered, 3 still missing


Latest News
Military bus blast in Syria kills 18 soldiers: State media
Sheikh Russell Cup Invitational Team Chess begins
US weapons systems Ukraine will or won’t get
Murder and suicide after rape claim 41 women in 9 months: ASK
Misunderstandings on China-related issues must be removed: Chinese Envoy
Actor Masum Aziz on life support
Bangladesh close to borderline 'serious' in Global Hunger Index 2022
International Day for Disaster Reduction observed in Dinajpur
Pakistani senator arrested for anti-army chief tweet
Germany's mega mosque to start calling Muslims to prayer
Most Read News
17 flood-affected people die in Pakistan bus fire
Doza’s 'The Song of Soul Canvas' in Ctg film fest
DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Global climate crisis: Who’s really responsible?
India's Supreme Court delivers split judgment on hijab ban
Walton Dhaka Metropolis Table Tennis rolls today
General Officer Commanding and Area Commander of Chattogram
Activists from 'Insulate Britain' stage a sit down
IMF cuts BD's economic growth forecast for FY23 to 6pc
BD elected UNHRC member because of HR record, says Shahriar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft