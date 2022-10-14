Fair election not possible sans neutral govt: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary-General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Thursday, "Gaibandha-5 by-poll proved, free and fair election is not possible without neutral government."

Speaking with the journalists at his hometown Thakurgaon he said, "We have said it for decade that election crisis cannot be solved under a partisan government. Our statement proved by the last Gaibandha-5 by-pool."

He said, "Awami League government has already destroyed all the stake holder government institutions involve with election procedure.

Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police (SP) are not complying with the Election Commission (EC). Without the proper synchronization of the government institutions people will not able to exercise their voting rights."

Fakhrul said, "We have seen the picture of the irregularities in Gaibandha-5 by-pool. There voters were forced to cast votes for certain candidates, disconnected CCTV cameras into the pooling stations and more than one person entering into the ballot booths."

For the first time the Election Commission (EC) suspended voting around four hours after it began at 8:00am as the environment at polling centres went out of control and allegations of vote rigging despite using electronic voting machines (EVMs).