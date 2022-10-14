Video
Not clear, why it was postponed: Quader

Published : Friday, 14 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Staff Correspondent

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said on Thursday that it was not clear to him why the Gaibandha-5 by-election was postponed.
He said that according to the presiding officers, the polling was postponed on orders of the election officer and the assistant returning officer.
Quader also said that the presiding officers also stated that the voting was proceeding smoothly and that there was no disturbance.
He expressed hope that the
Election Commission (EC) will take appropriate measures to hold fair and acceptable elections.
Obaidul Quader, also the minister of Road Transport and Bridges, said all these while inaugurating Dhaka Nagar Paribahan bus service on 22 and 26 no routes under the government's Bus Route Rationalization initiative.
He called upon the EC to think how far it was logical and legal to postpone voting after seeing  secret pictures of polling sitting in Dhaka.
He said, "The presiding officers told us that the voting was fair, the DC said that there were no irregularities in voting. But, the Election Commission postponed voting. For this reason, the decision of the Election Commission is not clear to us."
He said, "The government does not interfere with elections anywhere. It did not do it in Gaibandha, nor will it do it in future."
About BNP's demand to bring its acting Chairman Tarique Rahman back to the country by withdrawing cases against him, he said a leader, who fled abroad on undertaking that he would not do politics, should withdraw his undertaking first, only then the demand would be taken into consideration.
Regarding the BNP's rally in Chattogram, Quader said if Awami League holds a rally, there would be more than 10 lakh people, while the BNP could not gather one lakh people.
Chaired by Dhaka South City  Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, the event was addressed, among others, by Dhaka North City Mayor Atiqul Islam,  Sadek Khan, MP,  and Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri.


