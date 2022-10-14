Video
Friday, 14 October, 2022
Home Front Page

Inquiry instituted, report in 7 days: CEC

Published : Friday, 14 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Staff Correspondent

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said on Thursday, " the Election Commission (EC) has formed a three member inquiry committee to sort out irregularities in Gaibandha-5 by-election and submit its report  in seven days."   
Speaking at a press conference at his office he said that a fresh election schedule for Gaibandha-5 constituency would be announced after evaluating the inquiry committee's report.
The inquiry committee led by EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar
Debnath includes  Joint Secretaries Kamal Uddin Biswas and Shahedunnabi Chowdhury.
"After observing the voting in polling stations on Close Circuit TV Cameras  from Dhaka, though the EC asked the law enforcing agencies to restore discipline in polling booths, no  step was taken to restore order in any polling booth, he said.
He said, "There may be some confusion in  public mind about our decision. We heard on  talk shows that some were happy, some were sad, some protested and some expressed dismay."
"The CEC and the Election Commission are not synonymous," he said, adding, "this Election Commission was constituted with several members and the Chief Election Commissioner is just one of them, that's why the CEC cannot take any decision unilaterally," he said.
"The voting was suspended topped on  'unanimous' decision and we took it after careful observation," he said.
The suspension of voting drew mixed reactions from the political arena as well as election experts.
Jatiya Party, which took part in the by-election  applauded EC's decision, but ruling Awami League said that it did not understand why voting was suspended.


