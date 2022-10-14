Hasan questions suspension based on CCTV footages

Though the Election Commission's (EC) decision was questionable over suspension of Gaibandha by-polls by watching the Close Circuit (CC) Camera footages staying some 500 kilometers away from the election zone, it also proved that the elections are always held under the EC and as per their decision, said Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud.

"The field-level officials of the EC have said in writing that the polls were held in a fair manner and there was no violence. For this, the people are claiming that the decision of the EC is questionable," he told reporters in response to a query at his Ministry at the Secretariat.

Hasan Mahmud, also Joint General Secretary of Awami League, said that through the decision, it is also proved that the elections are always held under the EC and as per their decision. The government has no role in this regard. So, the formulas of caretaker government, neutral government or other governments given by BNP and other political parties have no rationality.

"Not as a Joint General Secretary of AL or a Minister, but from what I've seen and heard from the voters, social platforms and various talk shows, we think that the common people were surprised at this decision of the EC. There was no violence in the election area," he added.

Besides, there was no complaint from any polling officers, presiding officers, returning officers and assistant returning officers, he said, adding that the EC has taken the decision of suspending the polls watching the CC camera footages from about 500 kilometers away.

Showing the written reports of presiding officers, he said, "I've 98 centre's presiding officer's written reports where they said that the election was held in a fair manner and there was no violence. They have stopped the voting as per the directives of the returning officer."

The Minister said, "Who is on the field? Presiding officers are on the field. They gave in writing that the votes were held in a free, fair and transparent manner. But, the people became surprised when the EC suspended the polls. People are telling that the decision is highly questionable. Our candidate and followers of the candidate have protested the decision."

He said it's also a big question what were resolutions of those cameras which were about 500 kilometers away from Dhaka and how was the internet connectivity. It's a remote area and it was a big question how they got clear footages by the CC cameras.

The people are saying that one is helping an elder people there while some were bringing tea, water for polling officers and presiding officers. But, the EC claimed that they saw outsiders in the voting centres. For this, the people are asking how they identified those outsiders by seeing footages, he added.

The Minister said the EC told that they have seen such incidents at 53 centres which are one-third of the 145 polling centres. The AL candidate has questioned why the votes of the rest centres were cancelled as the polls were held in a free and fair manner in those centres as per the EC.

Replying to another query over a divisional rally of BNP in Chattogram, Hasan said BNP had enthusiastically said that thousands of people will gather in the rally. But, the reality is that one-third of the Polo Ground was not filled.











