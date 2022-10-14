Record eight dengue patients die in 24hrs



Monsoon brings a host of mosquito-borne diseases including dengue. Mosquito larvae breed in stagnant water. The photo was taken from Meradia in the city on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) statement, it was the highest death toll from dengue in a single day this year.

It said that during this period, some 765 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever as cases keep rising.

In the statement released on Thursday, the DGHS stated that the Mirpur of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), followed by Uttara, has topped the list of Dhaka areas with the largest number of patients suffering from dengue, an aedes mosquito-borne disease.

Other areas of Dhaka with a large number of dengue patients going to hospitals are Mugda, Keraniganj and Jatrabari. Outside Dhaka, the disease has also spread in Cox's Bazar.

Of the latest deaths, three were reported from Dhaka division and remaining five from Chattogram division.

The dengue death toll in Dhaka division stands at 46, in Chattogram division at 32 while it remained static in Barishal division at five.

Of the new patients, 497 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 268 outside it.

A total of 2,695 dengue patients, including 1,915 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

According to the DGHS, it has recorded 23,282 dengue cases and 20,405 recoveries so far this year.

While briefing media on Thursday, Prof Dr Ahmedul Kabir, additional director general (administration) of the DGHS, said that the highest number of dengue cases have been detected in Cox's Bazar during this season. A training programme is going on alongside an awareness raising programme about dengue.

At least 1,368 dengue patients were found in Cox's Bazar, Dr Ahmedul informed.

He stressed the need for raising public awareness about the disease.

The DGHS also instructed the authorities concerned to prepare more hospitals for dengue treatment, he added.

He said the number of deaths caused by dengue was highest in the Dhaka North City Corporation area this year. At least 18 dengue patients from the DNCC area died, while nine died in the DSCC area.

Dengue patients from outside Dhaka, however, died in larger numbers. At least 48 of 75 dengue patients who died this year were from outside Dhaka.

"We can see no downtrend and the number of patients is increasing by the day. We're putting effort to increasing the workforce and logistics to combat dengue. We're preparing to accommodate patients as we never know how many dengue patients will come to the government hospitals. We're trying to ensure that no patient returns home without receiving treatment," Kabir said.

DGHS data showed that people in their 20s contracted dengue more frequently than others but the death toll is much higher for older patients. At least a third of the patients who died from dengue were in their 40s. Women were more prone to death due to dengue infection than men. Most of the dengue patients who died did so within three days after hospitalisation.

"What we've sees this year is that a dengue patient goes under shock after coming to the hospital. Dengue has prevailed for a long time in Bangladesh and each and everyone has suffered from one of its strains. When a patient is infected for the second time, they go under shock. The crucial time is when the fever subsides. They should be properly hydrated time."

Dengue has four strains and this year at least three strains are active in Bangladesh, said Tahmina Shirin, director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research. "As multiple strains are active this year, they pushed up the death toll somewhat," she said.

The government is prepared to combat the dengue crisis, said Kabir. Currently, government hospitals are managing the dengue patients well but they have been instructed to gear up in case the patient flow increases, he said.

"We told them this can't be routine work as the patient flow may increase at anytime. They need to prepare with a skilled workforce, necessary medicines, fluids and platelets."

The DGHS director also said the authorities will meet the private hospital authorities and ensure they admit patients following the proper system and do not harass the patients.

In response to a query about whether there was a 'gap' in dengue control and if the DGHS could identify the gap, Dr Kabir said, "There's a gap between the government bodies and the awareness in the common households. Everyone needs to become aware. We'll be able to bring down the damage caused by dengue if we can destroy the mosquito breeding grounds."













