Indian SC panel divided over ban on hijab in schools

NEW DELHI, Oct 13: An Indian Supreme Court panel said on Thursday it was divided over a ban on hijabs in schools, and referred the matter to the chief justice, effectively leaving in place a state's ruling against the scarves worn by women that has sparked uproar.

Karnataka state's ban on the garment in schools in February triggered protests by Muslim students and their parents.

In response, Hindu

students staged counter protests, adding to religious tensions at a time when some Muslims have complained of marginalisation under a Hindu nationalist government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India's debate on the hijab comes as protests have rocked Iran after women objected to dress codes under its Islamic laws. -REUTERS













