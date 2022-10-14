AL stages demos in Fulchhari over suspension

GAIBANDHA Oct 13: Fulchhari upazila unit of ruling Awami League and its front organizations on Thursday staged demonstration in the upazila headquarters in protest against suspension of the by-polls in Gaibandha-5 constituency.

Blaming the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal for his unwise decision to suspend the polls, the AL leaders have also demanded his resignation from his

position.

During the protest, they obstructed the roads of the upazila town and protested through burning old tyres.

As per the election schedule, voting of the by-polls started at 145 centres of Gaibandha-5 constituency (Saghata-Fulchhari) at 8:00am on Wednesday using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

As many as 339,743 voters were supposed to cast their votes in 145 centres of the upazilas.

To monitor the voting activities of the centres, a total of 1,242 Close Circuit (CC) Cameras were also installed at the polling centres of the constituency at the initiative of the Election Commission.

At the beginning of the voting, the attendance of the voters was very poor. However, with the progression of the day, the number of voters increased.

At one stage, the Election Commission (EC) led by CEC Kazi Habibul Awal stopped the voting activities of three polling centres of the constituency on charge of irregularities.

In phases, the Commission stopped the voting activities of 43 centres of the constituency. Finally, the Commission stopped the voting

activities in the entire constituency through CC Cameras' monitoring when the number of suspended voting centres stood to 51 at around 2:45pm.

Earlier, four candidates out of five except ruling Awami League's Mahmud Hasan Ripon boycotted the by-polls over irregularities.

CEC Habibul Awal briefed the journalists at his office about the suspension of voting in the constituency.

After hearing it, the supporters of Awami league and Ripon erupted into protest and announced the programmes of demonstration for Thursday.

As per the programme, Fulchhari upazila Awami League and its associated organizations including Juba League and Chhatra League staged demonstrations in Fulchhari upazila headquarters this noon in protest against the voting suspension in the constituency.

Upazila Awami League President GM Selim Pervez presided over the protest meeting while upazila AL Vice President Ruhul Ameen, Union Parishad Chairmen Azharul Hannan, Sohel Parvej Salu, Khorshed Ali, Rasheduzzaman Rokon and AL leader Shahidul Islam also addressed, among others.

A large number of leaders of Awami League and its front organizations took part in the programmes.

The speakers in their speeches said no such situation has arisen that the vote will be suspended in all centres of the constituency.

They mentioned that it was not right to take such type of decision by the Commission depending only on CC cameras.

In this context, they demanded the results of the votes of 94 centres where voting activities had been done peacefully.

